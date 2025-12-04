What Rams’ Sean McVay Makes of Arizona Cardinals

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have yet to lose a game this season following a loss and will look to continue that trend this week as they take on the Arizona Cardinals in the desert.

McVay on the Cardinals

On Wednesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay shared his opinions on this week's opponents.

“I see a really tough football team, a team that we're very familiar with," stated McVay. "They're really well coached. They have good personnel all over the place. I think they're really sound schematically. They pose a lot of issues on both sides of the football. They've obviously always been really good in the kicking game, had continuity at the coordinator spot."

"I have a lot of respect for this group. I think if you look at the record you're kidding yourself because this is a team that really outside of the Seattle and the San Francisco game, every one of those games they've been in and it's been right down to the wire and one possession games. We have a tremendous amount of respect for this group. We have to be ready to go for sure.”

McVay was also asked about quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Brissett, a veteran backup, has come in for an injured Kyler Murray, adding some stability to an offense in need of it.

While the overall results haven't been great from a team standpoint, the Cardinals look like an offense in tune with the system, and in seven games this season, Brissett has thrown for 2,188 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

“It's amazing," continued McVay. "He'll stand tall in the pocket. He'll move around. He can still buy time with his legs and activate all parts of the field. He's a hard tackle. He's obviously very experienced. You can see there's a comfort in terms of reading with his feet, getting through progressions and recognizing coverage."

"He has great overall command, really impressed with his body of work. You've seen, there's a lot of production from the numbers, but then once you start to dive into the tape, he's playing at a really high clip. He’s doing an excellent job of getting a lot of different people involved. They’re pushing the ball and he poses a lot of problems. I’ve been very impressed with his body of work.”

Brissett looks to lead an offense with Marvin Harrison Jr and Trey McBride, who both torched the Rams last season, to their fourth victory on the year. It's unknown if Harrison will play as he's dealing with injury.

