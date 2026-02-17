McVay Assistant Makes Late Push For Rams Offensive Coordinator Opening

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are the only franchise who has yet to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy, caused by Mike LaFleur's departure. Considering the lack of reports in regards to interviews with exterior candidates, it's widely believed the Rams will promote internally but who will get the role remains a mystery.

While some have believed the job will come down to Kliff Kingsbury or Nate Scheelhaase , Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes Rams quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone is in the running as well.

"I wouldn’t dismiss the idea that quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone becomes the Rams’ OC," stated Breer.

Stafford and Ragone's Relationship Could Push Ragone Back as Offensive Coordinator

Ragone is a former offensive coordinator, spending two seasons as Arthur Smith's OC in Atlanta, in a non-play calling capacity. Ragone was also Matt Nagy's assistant for five seasons, thus he comes from three different schools of offensive thought, those schools being Sean McVay, Andy Reid, and Ken Whisenhunt.

Having that experience and a close relationship with Matthew Stafford, something Sean McVay mentioned during his end-of-year presser, talking about the Rams' rushing attack

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think first and foremost, the players and the coaches," stated McVay. "The players bring it to life. You look at Ryan Wendell, Zak Kromer and Brian Allen on the offensive line. You look at ‘Scooter’ [Scott] Huff with the tight ends. Ron Gould with the backs. [Eric] Yarber, Nate [Scheelhaase] and Rob [Calabrese] with the receivers. [Quarterbacks Coach] ‘Rags’ [Dave Ragone] being able to make sure that Matthew's in tune with all the canned criteria and the things that we're really trying to get done. It’s a tremendous reflection of our players and coaches. They understood the intent."

"We have a lot of room to grow, but we always talk about trying to find that perfect balance of being explosive, but also being efficient. I think there were a lot of instances where we could do that. It's so hard when you're behind the sticks against these good defenses in the league. Our ability to be efficient on those early downs whether we're running it or throwing it, but particularly in the run for what you're asking is key and critical. I thought our backs did a great job of being able to make better blockers, but then also breaking tackles. I thought [Running Back] Kyren [Williams] and [Running Back] Blake [Corum] really ran well."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"I thought they complimented each other really well. I'm really looking forward to watching that continue to grow. We'll have to expand. We'll have to evolve and adapt. We can't do the same things that we did this past year and expect the same results. We've seen that before and that's not how this thing goes. I'm excited about improving and building it back up. It's always about the players and the coaches did a tremendous job of providing clarity and trying to be able to provide solutions to help them consistently execute.”

Ragone is entering his third season with the Rams.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.