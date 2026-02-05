Rams Named Prime Landing Spot For Disgruntled NFL Superstar

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are one of several franchises in the NFL who are in position to attract big time players, due to their team culture and overall success.

Crosby Is In Play For The Rams

Multiple NFL Insiders have stated that Maxx Crosby has grown frustrated with the Las Vegas Raiders' inability to field a winning unit and has also had issues with the lack of continuity within the front office and coaching staff.

Since the beginning of the 2023 NFL Season, the Raiders have had three different head coaches and three different general managers. The Raiders are bringing back general manager John Spytek next season but are expected to hire Seattle Seahawks Klint Kubiak to be the franchise's fourth head coach in the last four seasons.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

NFL Insider Hondo Carpenter, who covers the Raiders for Las Vegas Raiders on SI, claims the Rams are one of several teams in position to trade for Crosby and that reports are true regarding Crosby's issues with the organization. Carpenter believes Crosby will be on a new team next season.

"Another team is the Los Angeles Rams," stated Carpenter. "This is a team that hey they're not afraid to get rid of some of their first round picks, then you got more money to sign guys. Les Snead is 'let's go.' If you know you're coming to the end of Matt Stafford...it allows you to then transition to 'we're going to be a strong defense.'"

Here's Why Crosby and the Rams Make the Most Sense For a Move

Crosby and Davante Adams share an incredible relationship. From a story I did earlier this season.

Former Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams went on the Kay Adams show, talking about his relationship with Maxx Crosby and in his answer, Adams stated that he keeps in touch with his former teammates, letting them know that if they ever want a change of scenery, he knows a good spot to land.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"I have been kind of letting them breathe a little bit, but I've been in his ear a little bit this year, just kind of checking on my guy, few of my guys over there," stated Adams. "Him, Tre Tucker, that's another one of my guys over there as well. DJ Turner, I've been checking on all my guys over there, just making sure that they're good and in a good headspace.

Adams was then asked if he's been recruiting any of his former teammates. While he isn't calling the house or signing letters like a collegiate program, Adams stated that his recruitment comes from the product the Rams place on the field week in and week out.

"The recruiting is in what we're doing. You know what we put on tape every week. So these guys are definitely seeing what we doing and I don't sign checks and I don't make decisions, but we're doing our job over here by what we're putting on tape to make it look, you know, appetizing enough to want to come join us. So that's my recruiting."

That signals Adams is already making moves to give the Rams options to explore. Then on Wednesday, Rams general manager Les Snead implied he's ready to go all in if Matthew Stafford returns in 2026.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Going back to what I mentioned earlier," stated Snead. "If Matthew decides to come back… and I don't know how much it weighs and how you balance each because we definitely think about there is a vision to have sustained success over time.

There's a balance there. If Matthew decides to come back, I do think there’ll be an element where whether it's 51-49, whether it's 52-48, whether it's 60-40, let's definitely make the most of the time we have with Matthew because as we just discussed, the type of season he had, the type of season that he's still showing that he can have, there are only so many of those left. Those are some moments that you want to take advantage of for sure.”

A trade for Crosby would also likely require two first round picks, something the Rams have. While everything is in position for the Rams to grab Crosby, based off conversations I've had around the league, Crosby's move would be based on Stafford returning.

If Stafford chooses to retire, a move is likely off.

