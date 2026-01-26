Rams' Davante Adams Reflects on Fifth NFC Championship Loss

SEATTLE, WA. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFC Championship Game for a spot in the Super Bowl. After watching the AFC Championship Game earlier in the day, both teams entered the contest knowing the New England Patriots would be waiting for them in the NFL's biggest game of the season.

In a back and forth contest that saw incredible moment after moment, the Rams were unable to make the decisive plays to reach their third Super Bowl in the Sean McVay era. After the game, a heart broken locker room spoke to the media.

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke from the podium while Matthew Stafford , Puka Nacua , Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, and Kobie Turner spoke from their lockers.

Adams was visibly heartbroken after the loss, something he mentioned in his presser. Earlier in the week, Adams spoke about why the NFC Championship brings out tough feelings for him.

“It's not. I've been here quite a few times and I think I may have mentioned to you guys a few times, forgive me if I'm not smiling ear to ear after the first win or the second win," stated Adams. "Just having been here so many times and understanding exactly what it takes to get where we're ultimately trying to go. It's obviously exciting to achieve the minor goals along the way that you ultimately need to do to get where you want to be. It feels almost like a mythical thing to me at this point. You do everything you can to get there and it's been so hard and I’ve been working so hard at it. We're close. We just have to finish it off.”

Through his emotions, Adams expressed his joy of playing with the Rams, reaffirming that this team is exactly where he wants to be. Adams touched on that earlier in the week.

“Any time you go from… I started off with a great experience with the Packers and didn't have anything else to compare it to so you don’t in a sense take it for granted," stated Adams. "I don't think I was taking it for granted, but you go to a situation where you struggle a little bit more in Vegas and I was blessed to still have a lot of great football there and a lot of good times. But in terms of winning and playing meaningful games, we weren't in that position. Being back in a position where you're with a great team and in a great situation, you definitely have a greater appreciation for times like this, for sure.”

