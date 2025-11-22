Rams' Nate Landman Move Pays Off in Major Way
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Regarding the puzzle on how the Los Angeles Rams will financially navigate the challenges of maintaining their defensive unit, the first piece has been placed as the franchise has gone against their standard practice and has extended linebacker and team captain Nate Landman.
Landman, who is having a career year in Southern California, was named a team captain and defensive signal caller within months of joining the organization.
Landman's Extension
"The Rams and LB Nate Landman agreed to terms on a 3 year, $22.5M deal with, $15.6M guaranteed, source said," reported NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. "He was playing under the veteran minimum deal of $1.1M this year. A big day for Landman, who has 91 tackles and four forced fumbles."
"Nate Landman is a great example for any player whose free agency doesn't work out as he hopes," continued Rapoport. "He was coming off shoulder surgery after last season and wound up with the veteran minimum. But found a great team and great system and more than excelled. Now, he cashes in."
For an organization that does not spend money on off-ball linebackers, especially regarding extensions, this move signals a potential shift in team-building philosophies.
Landman's Impact
With Quentin Lake headed to injured reserve, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about Landman's impact, especially in Lake's absence.
“’Q’ is such a stud and means so much to us from a production (standpoint), but most importantly from a leadership and just the human being that he is. I think the thing that's special about Nate is you come into a place your first year and you get voted a captain. That takes an incredible respect that you earn from your work. He's has a great awareness of being able to pick and choose his spots. I think naturally you're thrust into a leadership role when you wear the green dot."
"You're at that inside linebacker position where based on where you're located, communicate to the front and to the back end seamlessly. He has great emotional intelligence. He's a great competitor. I think our guys immediately earned the respect and just the way that he moves. Certain people just have a great feel for when to be able to push and pull or what to say at the right moment or what not to say and how to be able to lead, whether it's in a one-on-one setting or saying something in a group setting."
"He has a great feel. There are certain guys that just have some natural leadership traits and characteristics that endears them to their teammates. ‘Q's’ one of those guys and certainly Nate is one of those guys. I think the best part about it is that Nate's not being anybody other than himself. I've really enjoyed continuing to get to know him and everything that he's about. It epitomizes you what we want to be about.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE