5 Keys to a Rams Victory Over the Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams look to maintain control over the NFL West on Sunday

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are looking to make it six straight wins on the season when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. In order to accomplish these goals, the Rams must follow these five keys to victory.

1. Do Not Let Baker Mayfield Get a Second Chance

Baker Mayfield
Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Baker Mayfield's superpower comes from his never-say-die attitude that has allowed him to engineer comeback after comeback. As if trash-talking is Mayfield's superpower, whenever he's able to extend a play or slip a tackle, it ignites the Buccaneers offense to new heights and considering they have a young, speedy receiver corps, the last thing the Rams defense needs is to give Tampa Bay a reason to believe they can win this contest.

2. When the Buccaneers Give the Path to Victory, the Rams Must Take It

The Buccaneers are missing too many pieces to be conservative. They will walk into SoFi Stadium looking to push the pedal and as a result, they will find themselves in fourth-down situations. More than not, the Buccaneers will go for it if it's a reasonable situation. The Rams' defense must shut the Buccaneers down because there's no telling how the Rams' offense will operate on Sunday, and if the Rams aren't careful, they could be trailing in a hurry.

3. Sean Tucker Might Be The Most Challenging Running Back the Rams Have Faced All Season and He Must Be Stopped

It's a crazy thing to say about a defense that has played All-Pro after All-Pro but Tucker has something special to him and with Bucky Irving missing the contest to injury, Tucker is expected to get called upon again.

Sean Tucker
Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Tucker has power and speed, with smooth feet and an ability to find holes and exploit them without issue. He's another running back that the Rams must make sure they bring down upon first contact as he'll make any defense pay in open space.

4. Kyren Williams Should See Extended Action in This Game

Williams was limited due to the Rams' distribution of snaps and carries on Sunday. Williams needs to get the lion's share, as his abilities as a runner and receiver will be the difference in this contest. While Blake Corum deserves his carries, Williams has what it takes to make the Tampa Bay defense collapse inside.

Kyren Williams
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

5. Adams, Adams, Adams

With Jamel Dean set to miss the game and the Buccaneers dealing with a multitude of injuries, it's time to go to the All-Pro. Davante Adams for the win.

