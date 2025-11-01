5 Predictions For Rams-Saints Week Nine Matchup
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the New Orleans Saints in week nine NFL action. With the Saints giving Tyler Shough his first NFL start, here are five predictions for the game.
1. Byron Young and Jared Verse both secure at least one sack
Byron Young has recorded a sack in every game this season and Jared Verse bullied the Saints' offensive line in joint practice. Both men get the job done and bring Shough down at least once on Sunday.
2. Braden Fiske secures his first sack of the season
Fiske has gotten repeatedly close to securing his first sack of the season but for a variety of reasons, the NFL's 2024 rookie sack leader has yet to bring the quarterback down with the ball in his hands. That changes on Sunday when Fiske not only secures his first but his second and third sack of 2025.
3. Puka Nacua has a spectacular day in his return
Nacua missed the Jaguars game and was limited against Baltimore, allowing others around the NFL to eclipse his league-leading numbers. With the pursuit of the triple crown in jeopardy, Nacua reminds the NFL why he's in a class of his own.
Nacua records at least seven catches for 110 yards and one touchdown. He also has at least 10 rushing yards,
4. Cobie Durant secures an interception
A self-anointed ball hawk with the resume to back his title, Durant is built for a game like this. A young quarterback who is set to face a daunting pass rush will likely force the Saints to run the ball. The Rams have one of the best run defenses in the NFL. Shough will be forced to throw the ball in unfavorable situations and Durant will have the platform to make a play on the ball.
5. Kyren Williams records his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season
Due to various early season issues and decisions, paired with his increased role in the pass game, Williams has yet to record a 100 yard game this season. That changes on Sunday as Williams is going up against a defense with a lot to prove on a team that doesn't have the offense to back those efforts.
I expect Williams to grind out those yards.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE