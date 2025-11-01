Ram Digest

5 Predictions For Rams-Saints Week Nine Matchup

The Los Angeles Rams are set to give the Saints a very bad day on Sunday

Brock Vierra

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore (left) talks with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore (left) talks with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the New Orleans Saints in week nine NFL action. With the Saints giving Tyler Shough his first NFL start, here are five predictions for the game.

1. Byron Young and Jared Verse both secure at least one sack

Byron Young has recorded a sack in every game this season and Jared Verse bullied the Saints' offensive line in joint practice. Both men get the job done and bring Shough down at least once on Sunday.

Jared Verse
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and linebacker Byron Young (0) wait in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

2. Braden Fiske secures his first sack of the season

Fiske has gotten repeatedly close to securing his first sack of the season but for a variety of reasons, the NFL's 2024 rookie sack leader has yet to bring the quarterback down with the ball in his hands. That changes on Sunday when Fiske not only secures his first but his second and third sack of 2025.

3. Puka Nacua has a spectacular day in his return

Nacua missed the Jaguars game and was limited against Baltimore, allowing others around the NFL to eclipse his league-leading numbers. With the pursuit of the triple crown in jeopardy, Nacua reminds the NFL why he's in a class of his own.

Puka Nacua
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Nacua records at least seven catches for 110 yards and one touchdown. He also has at least 10 rushing yards,

4. Cobie Durant secures an interception

A self-anointed ball hawk with the resume to back his title, Durant is built for a game like this. A young quarterback who is set to face a daunting pass rush will likely force the Saints to run the ball. The Rams have one of the best run defenses in the NFL. Shough will be forced to throw the ball in unfavorable situations and Durant will have the platform to make a play on the ball.

5. Kyren Williams records his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season

Due to various early season issues and decisions, paired with his increased role in the pass game, Williams has yet to record a 100 yard game this season. That changes on Sunday as Williams is going up against a defense with a lot to prove on a team that doesn't have the offense to back those efforts.

Kyren Williams
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) takes a video after their win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I expect Williams to grind out those yards.

