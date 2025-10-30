Davante Adams Sends a Strong Message About Rams’ Receivers
The Los Angeles Rams returned to their regular work schedule this week after enjoying a needed BYE. After taking four trips out East, including a game in London, the Rams are set to play their next four games in California, with three at SoFi Stadium.
On Wednesday, both Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke to reporters before practice, while Davant Adams spoke after. The Rams are set to host the New Orleans Saints in week nine action on Sunday.
Watch Davante Adams Press Conference Below
Adams specifically dived into his position group room and while he remains the leader, Adams couldn't help but praise the group for their work ethic and how their pursuits motivate him to be a better player on a daily basis.
“Typically, I think with a normal young group you'd have a lot to say," stated Adams. "You might have some things you hit them with but with this room, they've taught me some stuff. I don't know if I told you guys, but I broke up the meeting for a minute just because we were looking at the tape, I forgot what game it was, and these dudes were flying around making blocks on the backside, doing a lot of stuff. It made me evaluate my performance as far as how much I'm able to give and the things that I could be pressing on and straining a little bit more in the run game."
"I said look, ‘Y'all motivate me, man.’ They laughed thinking that I was joking, but I let the jokes calm down for a minute and just let them know, I'm dead serious. Seeing the way you guys as young people…we obviously have great coaches in here, but they're not in here on our butt to the nth degree trying to make sure that you have to strain on the backside. It's just really just what's in them and you can see it in the way that they go about it. The outlier is the person that's not going to be flying around."
"There’s not really much you have to say to a lot of these guys out here. As things come up you can mention whatever, but day to day they're the pros and they understand how it goes and they continue going.”
