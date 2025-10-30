Ram Digest

Davante Adams Sends a Strong Message About Rams’ Receivers

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver continues to be motivated by the youth of the squad

Brock Vierra

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams returned to their regular work schedule this week after enjoying a needed BYE. After taking four trips out East, including a game in London, the Rams are set to play their next four games in California, with three at SoFi Stadium.

On Wednesday, both Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke to reporters before practice, while Davant Adams spoke after. The Rams are set to host the New Orleans Saints in week nine action on Sunday.

Watch Davante Adams Press Conference Below

Adams specifically dived into his position group room and while he remains the leader, Adams couldn't help but praise the group for their work ethic and how their pursuits motivate him to be a better player on a daily basis.

“Typically, I think with a normal young group you'd have a lot to say," stated Adams. "You might have some things you hit them with but with this room, they've taught me some stuff. I don't know if I told you guys, but I broke up the meeting for a minute just because we were looking at the tape, I forgot what game it was, and these dudes were flying around making blocks on the backside, doing a lot of stuff. It made me evaluate my performance as far as how much I'm able to give and the things that I could be pressing on and straining a little bit more in the run game."

Davante Adams
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I said look, ‘Y'all motivate me, man.’ They laughed thinking that I was joking, but I let the jokes calm down for a minute and just let them know, I'm dead serious. Seeing the way you guys as young people…we obviously have great coaches in here, but they're not in here on our butt to the nth degree trying to make sure that you have to strain on the backside. It's just really just what's in them and you can see it in the way that they go about it. The outlier is the person that's not going to be flying around."

Davante Adams
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"There’s not really much you have to say to a lot of these guys out here. As things come up you can mention whatever, but day to day they're the pros and they understand how it goes and they continue going.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.