Rams See Raheem Morris Return to NFC West

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have learned that the NFC West will be filled with coaches who once walked through their halls.

On Sunday, the Rams were informed that offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur would be taking the Arizona Cardinals head coaching gig. Moments after that announcement was made and then confirmed, the San Francisco 49ers announced that Super Bowl LVI-winning defensive coordinator Raheem Morris would be headed to the Bay to be their next defensive mastermind.

Morris Joins a Rival

According to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, Morris is set to become the 49ers' next defensive coordinator.

"ESPN sources: The 49ers are set to hire former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris as their defensive coordinator," stated Schefter. "Morris is expected to replace Robert Saleh, who was hired as the Tennessee Titans head coach."

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon shake hands following a game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Morris, who has known 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan for over twenty years, has worked with Shanahan at three organizations over the illustrious careers. Shanahan also intervened during a situation at the NFL Combine back in 2005 where Morris was the victim of what was then police misidentification, which was revealed to be blatant racism and violent idiocy committed by the officers within the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Morris is the fifth defensive coordinator under Shanahan.

A Surprising Hire

Many around the 49ers organization expected the team to hire Gus Bradley as the team's replacement for the outgoing Robert Saleh.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"I definitely don't like doing this for a fifth year in a row," stated Shanahan in late January. "I really would like to go on vacation, but these D-coordinators keep making me have my family wait and get mad at me for it."

Despite having Bradley in-house, as Bradley was a defensive assistant/ assistant head coach for San Francisco this season, the 49ers went with Morris instead.

"At his end-of-season news conference, Shanahan indicated that defensive assistant Gus Bradley was the team's primary in-house candidate," added ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "Bradley received an interview, but when Morris didn't get a head coaching job elsewhere, he moved to the top of the list."

Sep 24, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts coach Gus Bradley during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

"The 49ers also interviewed former Browns, Saints and Broncos defensive coordinator Joe Woods for the job."

What This Means For The Rams

It's simple. This is another team that is being built to exploit every weakness the Rams have. The Rams and the Seahawks have control over the NFC West, with Seattle striking a dominant claim, and Morris knows how to beat them both.

