One Former Star Player Thinks Stafford's MVP Win Wasn't Clear Enough

Los Angeles Rams veteran and star quarterback Matthew Stafford had the best season of his career this past season. That led the Super Bowl Champions to claim the first NFL MVP award of their career. Stafford earned that award as he was the best quarterback and the best player in the league last season.

Stafford led the Rams to another good season, and he will be coming back next season, looking to get his second Super Bowl, and he will have a chip on his shoulder.

That is because some are saying that Stafford did not deserve to win MVP over New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

But the bigger reason is that Stafford and the rest of the Rams team this past season did not like the way the season ended. Stafford and the Rams were one game away from playing for another Super Bowl. That was not the case, and the Rams will have to wait all offseason to start their next quest for another ring. Stafford will do everything to prepare for next season.

Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The MVP that Stafford won earlier this week was won by a close vote. It was by one vote, and Stafford got it over Maye, who will be playing in the Super Bowl. The big stat people were talking about was the touchdown-to-interception ratio. Stafford and Maye were tied for interceptions, but Stafford had 15 more touchdowns pass. Both of Stafford's and Maye's schedules played a factor as well. Stafford had one of the toughest schedules, and Maye had the easiest schedule in the NFL.

Former Ram Surprised How Stafford won MVP

"For 23 people to pick Maye over Stafford is crazy to me," said former Rams defensive back Aqib Talib on The Arena. "We are talking about two guys that play the same position, two quarterbacks. One that played a tougher schedule."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"He [ Matthew Stafford ] threw 15 more touchdowns, and he got sacked 24 fewer times than Maye. They both had the same number of interceptions. Like, what are we talking about? It is not like one plays on a good team, and he played on a bad team.

"They both played for good teams. If we are talking about straight quarterback play, who threw the most interceptions? Who is making their team win? It was clearly Matthew Stafford. It was surprising that 23 people could vote for Maye over Stafford ...

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Stafford will look to have a similar season or even a better one next season, because he is coming back.

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.