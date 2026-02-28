One Intriguing Cornerback Option for Rams in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Rams have to get better on the back end of their defense next season if they are going to have plans to win it all. The Rams need to get better because other teams are going to do the same.

The Rams' defense was a problem late in the season and in the playoffs last season, and not in a good way. Some even would say that the defense was the reason why the Rams did not win it all last season. The Rams will surely want to get another crack at it next season.

At the cornerback position is where the Rams are going to answer a lot of their questions. The Rams' cornerbacks did not have a good postseason, and it was rough for them.

The Rams want cornerbacks who are looked down and they could put in man and zone coverage. That was a huge factor when defensive coordinator Chris Schula was calling plays. They stuck to a lot of zone against the good teams because they could not trust the defensive backs in man-to-man coverage.

That is something that the Rams would like to change going into the season. The Rams are going to address the cornerback position because anytime the Rams need to get better in a certain area, general manager Les Snead gets it done, because he wants to give his team the best chance to be successful when it counts the most. Snead does a good job of addressing the concerns and gives the coaching staff the players that they need.

The Rams could address it in free agency. There are a few cornerbacks out there that will be getting a lot of looks from teams this offseason. The Rams are going to be one of those teams that look at which cornerbacks best fit their defense. One cornerback is Jaylen Watson from the Kansas City Chiefs. Watson is a free agent, and he could be a fit.

CB Jaylen Watson (KC)

"The Rams are going to have some changes in the secondary next season. Cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Ahkello Witherspoon are free agents, as is nickelback Roger McCreary, who barely played after he was picked up from Tennessee at midseason. Darious Williams is still on the roster but could use a change of scenery," said Aaron Schatz of ESPN.

"Watson is a talented corner with the size (6-2, 197 pounds) to press and the awareness to play zone coverage. He had a phenomenal coverage DVOA in six games in 2024, then was above average (40th out of 98 qualifying) in a full season in 2025."

