Three Free Agents Rams Must Puruse in Free Agency

Heading into this offseason, the issues for the Los Angeles Rams are clear: they must improve on special teams and add more talent at cornerback. General manager Les Snead has nearly $45 million in salary cap space to utilize on top of four draft picks in the first 100 selections of the NFL Draft, including two first-round choices.

The Rams have a chance to improve their team quickly and reestablish themselves as the favorites to win Super Bowl LXI next season. With free agency approaching in the coming weeks, Snead and company must be deliberate with who they want to sign this offseason. Having this in mind, let's look at three free agents Los Angeles must pursue during free agency.

Jaylen Watson, cornerback, Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) takes the field prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Rams should be using all the resources at their disposal to upgrade their cornerback room this offseason. They have the money and draft capital to add quality playmakers on the perimeter, which could make all the difference between another runner-up finish in the NFC or becoming kings of the NFL once more. Watson would be one of those quality playmakers, becoming a sound tackler in the run game while providing consistency in coverage in the Chiefs' secondary.

Devin Bush, linebacker, Cleveland Browns

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30) intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

I've written about how the Rams could use better depth and talent at linebacker a fair amount. The product must be better than what they currently provide, especially if they don't plan on giving Shaun Dolac an opportunity to play this upcoming season.

An addition such as Browns standout Devin Bush would be a great signing after a breakout season as one of the top linebackers in the NFL in 2025. Bush is a physical and explosive downhill defender with the athleticism to be a playmaker in coverage, featuring two interceptions returned for a touchdown. If the Rams are to sign a linebacker, it would be Bush, whose contract Pro Football Focus projects to be three-years, $12 million per year.

Romeo Doubs, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs after a catch against Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Doubs has been a consistently productive wide receiver in the NFL, providing vertical passing game ability. He displays quality wins at the line of scrimmage to create separation downfield, making him a reliable target to the third level of a defense. The Rams are likely to move on from Tutu Atwell, and at some point, they will need bigger bodies who can still win downfield, with Doubs making the most sense for Los Angeles' offense.

