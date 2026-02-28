Identifying Players the Rams Should Franchise Tag

The Los Angeles Rams' outlook on the offseason is overwhelmingly bright. For a team that was a drive away from making the Super Bowl, they have plenty of ways to improve their roster, and the cap space necessary to make significant moves around the edges.

As much as Sean McVay and Les Snead have enjoyed star-hunting in the past, it'd be best for their success in 2026 if they were to model this offseason after the last one. The biggest name they brought in was Davante Adams, but he's past his prime. They need to make a bunch of small moves that make them better, as opposed to one big splash to bring in a household name.

Franchise Tag Candidates

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down which players should be franchise tagged from each respective team. For the Rams, he believes that the tag shouldn't be placed on any of their upcoming free agents.

"The Rams’ attention in free agency will revolve around which free agents to keep in their secondary, but it’s highly unlikely that either would be tagged. Safety Kamren Curl (77.8 overall PFF grade) was an anchor for Los Angeles’ defense, but he wasn’t as great the year prior — and the team could always draft a replacement with its 10 picks. Along similar lines, corner Cobie Durant (65.5) has been a regular starter, but the team will presumably try and upgrade at corner", said Locker.

I think there's an argument to be made about the importance of continuity, but not a strong enough one to justify bringing either of their defensive backs on a franchise tag. Kamren Curl had some impressive performances last season, including picking off Caleb Williams in the divisional round.

He deserves to receive a real contract. Keeping him for an extra season on the tag isn't going to do anything for anyone. Cobie Durant has been consistently reliable for the Rams, but they're not losing sleep if he winds up on another team in 2026.

The important thing the Rams have to understand is that their secondary has to get better this offseason. Bringing back Durant or Curl on a franchise tag is going to keep them at the same level, and they can't have that if they want to win a Super Bowl next season.

Matthew Stafford has only one more season in his contract, and then he'll likely call it a career. The Rams must do everything in their power to make next season count.

