One Prospect Rams Fans Should Be Watching at Scouting Combine

The Los Angeles Rams will not have key personnel at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, but that doesn't mean they won't have their eyes peeled for the top prospects in this year's draft.

With two first-round draft picks, the Rams are in a position to take premier talents and bolster their roster almost immediately. One NFL Draft prospect that has quickly caught the attention of the online draft community, and possibly the rest of the NFL, is Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., one of the most intriguing players at this week's combine.

Why Rams fans should be watching Omar Cooper Jr. this week

The Indiana Hoosiers standout on the national championship squad has slowly gained more interest throughout the draft cycle. However, it has taken a whole new level as NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah rated Cooper as his 19th overall prospect in his latest Top 50 big board update. It has raised many eyebrows in the draft community, and it could pique interest from Rams fans.

Cooper was a relative unknown until he began making some of the biggest plays for the Hoosiers all season, including the single-toe-tap game-winning touchdown against Penn State late in the season. Now, he has become a favorite in the online community and, by Jeremiah's ranking, the broader national community as well. Jeremiah is as tapped-in as anyone on what teams are saying and thinking, and Cooper's ranking could be an indication of how the NFL feels.

If Cooper is beginning to receive first-round hype before the scouting combine, on top of a potential standout performance in Indianapolis, he should be in serious consideration for No. 29 overall. The Rams need a playmaker in space out of the slot like Cooper, who can win on all three levels while providing ample creativity after the catch.

I am high on Cooper myself, currently rated as a Top-30 prospect on my board and the fourth-ranked wide receiver behind the likes of Jordyn Tyson, Carnell Tate, and Makai Lemon—all of whom are in consideration for the 13th overall pick. Cooper would be a great pick at No. 29, but 19 seems a tad bit too much for my liking. Yet, this is a player who would provide a unique skill set to pair with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at the next level.

