Rams' Nacua Goes Faster Than Ever at Daytona 500

Since taking the league by storm with over 1,400 yards as a rookie in 2023, former fifth-round draft choice and Los Angeles Rams superstar Puka Nacua has emerged as one of the NFL's top playmakers. That attention continues to thrive as Nacua took a trip to Daytona Beach, Florida, to join forces with NASCAR.

NASCAR kicked off its season on Sunday afternoon with the race it considers its "Super Bowl," the Daytona 500. Nacua was in attendance for the 68th running of "The Great American Race," and the Rams standout did a little bit more than watch stock cars fly around Daytona International Speedway at 200 miles per hour: he went just as fast with one of NASCAR's faces, Bubba Wallace.

Nacua joins forces with Wallace before the Daytona 500

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) with the ball in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Rams' star wide receiver was named an honorary race official, helping navigate the start of the Daytona 500. However, before helping race officials control the beginning of the race, he did a ride-along with one of NASCAR's biggest drivers, Bubba Wallace, who drives the No. 23 Xfinity car for Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing.

Wallace, a three-time Cup series winner and the reigning Brickyard 400 champion, took Nacua around the high banking of Daytona for several laps, giving the Rams' franchise playmaker one of the thrills of his life.

"It was the best thing I think I've ever experienced," Nacua told ESPN's Ryan McGee. "I love being in the heat of the moment, and I don't think being in the heat of the moment was like that before. It was awesome."

While NASCAR is often dismissed as nothing more than drivers turning left for hundreds of miles, there is far more to the sport and to each race. Strategy, in-race car adjustments, fuel mileage and management, tire management, and much more all play critical roles. Every track is different, and Daytona is just one of many unique events and on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

Feb 13, 2026; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) during NASCAR Cup Series practice at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

During Sunday's race, Wallace led the most laps of any driver in the field with 39, but came up just short in a wild finish, resulting in a 10th-place finish while his teammate, No. 45 Tyler Reddick won the race for 23XI Racing's biggest win in team history, giving team owner Michael Jordan another one of NASCAR's Crown Jewel race, the other being Wallace's win at Indianapolis last July.

It is not the first time that NASCAR and the NFL have crossed paths, and it won't be the last. Wallace and Nauca are two of the most popular faces in their respective sports, as the Rams hope to secure their star receiver for a long-term deal as he becomes eligible for a new extension this offseason.

