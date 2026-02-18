One Rams' Rival Could Be Just What They Need

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. In 2025, the Los Angeles Rams were able to generate a tremendous amount of pressure from the inside on opposing quarterbacks, but often struggled to secure the sack that could've changed the trajectory of their season.

Perhaps an old rival could be the veteran key to solving such an issue.

The Cardinals Legend Continues To Lead The Line

Pro Football Focus' Daire Carragher listed Calais Campbell as a premier veteran free agent chasing their first ring. Campbell, who turns 40 in December, is the only active player from the Cardinals' 2008 NFC Championship-winning squad. He returned to the Cardinals last season on a one-year deal, starting all 17 games for Arizona, recording 6.5 sacks.

That was Campbell's first season for Arizona since 2016.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) leaves the field following a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium.

"The ageless wonder is in search of his sixth NFL team, and if he finds a suitor, he’ll enter the 2026 regular season as the only 40-year-old on the defensive side of the ball," stated Carragher.

"Campbell logged his 13,000th career snap this past season and posted his 14th straight overall PFF season grade above 72.0. Campbell posted multiple pressures in 10 different games this past season, including six of his last seven games to close out the year."

"Whoever signs Campbell won’t be doing so out of sympathy for a likely future Hall of Famer; they’ll be acquiring a genuine asset on the defensive line still capable of offering 30-plus snaps per game."

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) stands on the field prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium.

"The Green Bay Packers are a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations next season who have needed additional beef on the defensive interior ever since trading away Kenny Clark before the season. Without a first-round pick to address the need, a one-year rental of Campbell makes sense for all parties."

Campbell has played a full season for three straight seasons and has played double-digit contests in every season he's been a professional, dating back to 2008.

Why the Rams Might Want Campbell

If Campbell is even interested in leaving Arizona, he would only play limited snaps with the Rams . However, at this point in his career, that would make him as effective as he can be, which is still at a game-wrecking level.

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebackers Byron Young (0) and Jared Verse (8) pose during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building.

It's his leadership that would be the difference. Campbell changes every locker room he touches for the better. Jared Verse admitted the Rams were too naive to beat Seattle in the NFC Championship. Campbell is the calm in the storm. A needed touch for a unit that hasn't hit its peak...yet.

