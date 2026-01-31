One Safety Could Be Perfect Replacement For Kam Curl

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams may have to replace Kam Curl this offseason but is his replacement already in the NFC West?

Curl's Future in Doubt

Rams safety Kam Curl 's original two-year deal, signed in 2024 is set to expire shortly, making him an unrestricted free agent for the second time in his career. Before, Curl was a player that was seen as a flash in the pan. Time has shown that he performs when given a proper platform to perform on.

Thus, ESPN has named Curl the Rams' biggest question as the team looks to make smart decisions in free agency.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) celebrates with safety Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (not pictured) during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"The Rams didn't have a long list of free agents entering the preseason, and that list got even shorter after they re-signed running back Kyren Williams, inside linebacker Nate Landman and safety Quentin Lake during training camp or the season," wrote ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "Curl, who signed a two-year deal with the Rams in 2024, is now Los Angeles' biggest free agent decision. Curl had the biggest interception of the season for the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs against the Chicago Bears, picking off quarterback Caleb Williams' pass in overtime."

The Latest on Thompson

The Arizona Cardinals are on the verge of letting one of their premier defensive backs walk in Jalen Thompson. Thompson, one of the backbones of the Cardials' defense, is a top player who's versatility could mimic the actions of Curl, allowing the Rams to maintain their play style.

"Thompson has gone from being a supplemental draft pick into a bedrock of the Cardinals' defense, not just the secondary," wrote ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. "He has been the Robin to Budda Baker's Batman and, at times, has been Batman himself."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Thompson has played all over the secondary and flourished in different roles, but whether he comes back will be more a result of the new coaching staff, whenever it gets in place, than anything else. But breaking up the Thompson-Baker tandem might have unintended consequences for a defense that needs a bit of guidance and direction to reach its full potential.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.