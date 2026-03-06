Three Instant Observations From the Rams Extending Kam Curl

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams and safety Kam Curl have reached an agreement that will see the burgeoning talent remain in Southern California for the foreseeable future.

Curl signed a three-year extension, worth $36 million, but it could balloon up to $39 million. Here are three instant observations from the move.

1. Curl and His Finances

While we're still waiting to see what his guaranteed money will look like, I did not think the Rams would make a move for any safety that carries a cap hit of over $10 million per season. Recently, I wrote that the Rams shouldn't extend Curl is his average annual value was over $7.5 million, a number I expected Curl's next deal to exceed and rightfully so.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) leaps over Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) as he is sacked by linebacker Byron Young (0) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There are times when a team has to prioritize the money, and there are times teams must prioritize the talent. This is a situation where Curl's impact justifies the amount spent, especially since it isn't an overpay, as Curl would have gotten a similar deal elsewhere. The Rams brass believes in Curl, and I believe in both parties, based on what I have witnessed in person. Curl's a leader and plays every snap. Guys like that are worth the premium it takes to keep him.

The question now comes down to guaranteed money, how it's spread out over the next three seasons, and how those moves, plus Trent McDuffie's expected extension, will impact the Rams' ability to re-sign other top players.

2. Tactically, This Is The Right Move

Getting Curl back allows the Rams to do a variety of things due to his versatility, flexibility, and ability to be on the field, snap in and snap out. This move allows the Rams to hunt in the box, and I'm expecting the Rams to pack the field with defensive backs moving forward.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) breaks up the pass to Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Curl allows the Rams to play their style of football. Physical against the run in an effort to force the pass. Once a team feels they have to pass, Curl and the outside cornerbacks are tasked with maintaining their defensive shield while eight defenders cause havoc near the line of scrimmage.

This move also signals a continued shift in team-building philosophy from the organization.

3. This Likely Means Cobie Durant Won't Be Back This Season

While anything is possible, it doesn't seem that Cobie Durant has any role with the Rams anymore, and considering the double-digit nature of Curl's deal and the other financial commitments the team has, including signing their rookie class, it appears Durant's time with the franchise is over...for now.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) reacts to a rushing touchdown scored by running back Kyren Williams (not pictured) against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

