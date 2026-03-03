The Los Angeles Rams are looking at everything closely this offseason. That is something that they do every offseason.

This offseason, it seems a little different because they know that they have a Super Bowl window, and they do not know how long it will stay open. Some may say that it is closer to closing than staying open. That is why it is important for the Rams to take full advantage of the team they have right now and improve it this offseason. That is the goal: make the team better.

The Rams have a lot of things set when it comes to having a complete team. But just like every team in the National Football League, they still have some holes to fill this offseason.

Every team is always looking to get better each offseason, but not every team does. The Rams are one of the teams that are always looking to get better, and they accomplish that. That is why they are always contenders and are now looking to get another Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

One hole the Rams have comes on the defensive side of the ball at the cornerback position. The Rams have different ways they could address that position. They could do it in free agency and/or in the 2026 NFL Draft. If the Rams want to go the veteran route and get a player who is proven in free agency. The Rams have the right things to pull it off, however they want. They have the cap space, and they have the draft assets. That is something most do not know, that are successful like this team are.

Rams Cornerback Free agent Sleeper

A sleeper free agent cornerback that the Rams could go after is Eric Stokes. Stokes is a former first round pick of the Green Bay Packers. Last season, Stokes spent the season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Stokes was a good cornerback last season, and teams wanted to see him stay healthy, which he did, and now he is a cornerback who will have a good market once free agency begins.

"Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes: Here's another corner well-positioned; teams liked his tape last season, when he was finally healthy," said Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Stokes is a big size cornerback that could play in both man-to-man and zone coverage. He will be an upgrade for the Rams, and that is a name to keep a close eye on this offseason.

