Rams' Owner Stan Kroenke Bullish on This Matthew Stafford Honor

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has done some special things with this organization since moving them back to Los Angeles a decade ago.

The Rams have been a great team since making the move back to Los Angeles, and now Kroenke is looking to bring another Super Bowl Championship to the City of Angels. Kroenke has pushed all the correct buttons, and that is why this Rams team has been consistent and playing in big games over the last few years.

The Rams are coming off a great season that saw them reach the NFC Championship game, and they were one of the best teams in the NFL.

They ran into their rival, the Seahawks, and that is what kept the Rams from going to another Super Bowl. Kroenke knows his team will be back next season as a contender, and he wants the Rams to get back to the Super Bowl. He knows this group of guys is special, and he will do whatever it takes to put them in the best position to be successful.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke before the game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford Statue at SoFi?

Kroenke recently talked about his now-MVP superstar starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford . Kroenke was asked about a potential statue for Stafford outside SoFi Stadium. It could potentially be the first statue outside of SoFi, which opened in 2020.

"Well, we will see. "This guy [Matthew Stafford] is something else, isn't he?" said Rams owner Stan Kroenke. "Let us go win one next year."

Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) interacts with vice president of football operations Tony Pastoors (center and owner Stan Kroenke (center) after the game against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kroenke made one thing clear, he wants to see his team in the big game, and that is a message sent and one the Rams will look at and accept the challenge. Both Kroenke and his team will be on the same page heading into the new season. Kroenke will give head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead all the right resources to do whatever they have to this offseason to put this team in a better position than last season.

Stafford is coming off the best season of his career. And that is why he earned his first MVP in his legendary NFL career. Stafford did not let the Rams into the unknown this offseason for long. He announced in his MVP speech that he will be back next season. Stafford and Kroenke want to run it back, and they will have a great chance next season of lifting that Super Bowl Trophy once again. The Rams will have a lot of motivation heading into next season.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell presents Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke the Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Syndication The Enquirer | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

