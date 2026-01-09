Rams-Panthers Make Key Roster Moves Before Wild Card Showdown

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Before the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Carolina Panthers to kick off the playoffs, both sides made last-minute moves to bolster their roster.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have activated both Nick Hampton and Tanner Ingle from the practice squad. Both men are expected to be heavily utilized on Special Teams while Hampton may also be rotated in on the defensive side of the ball.

This move now gives the Rams a plethora of options at outside linebacker, giving defensive coordinator Chris Shula a fresh rotation of players and the ability to play three outside linebackers in his pass rush designs while maintaining the health of his squad.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nick Hampton (6) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It should be noted both Terrance Ferguson and Josh Wallace are entering the game listed as questionable while Kevin Dotson and Jordan Whittington will be out for the contest.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have activated Pro Bowl guard Robert Hunt off injured reserve. Hunt hasn't played since week two of the season and will be a welcome addition to their offensive line. Hunt was trending towards playing all week and will now be yet another challenge for the Rams' interior defensive line.

Hunt was listed as questionable on Thursday.

How This Affects the Rams

Ingle has been rotating in throughout the season as the team loves his aggressive, hard-hitting style on Special Teams. Ingle is expected to help fill in for the holes Jordan Whittington typically covered, as well as having some other responcibilities.

Having Hampton back will allow the Rams to use Josaiah Stewart more on pass-rushing downs if they wish to play Hampton on defense.

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Robert Hunt (50) on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Robert Hunt is a premier player who doubles as an excellent run blocker. The Panthers ran the ball at the Rams repeatedly so it will be up to Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, and others to ensure they hold the line and not allow a player like Hunt to dictate the line of scrimmage while either him or his teammates advance to the second level.

The good news for the Rams' run defense, which has been abysmal in recent weeks is that they'll also get Quentin Lake back. Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on what that means.

“I think it's big because he's so versatile and he's so physical," stated McVay. "He's really just so productive in general. His communication, his command, similar to some of the things we've talked about with [Inside Linebacker Nate] Landman or [Defensive End] Kobie Turner, there's a reason why he's been voted a captain for our group. He's got this presence where you just feel better. You look at guys like him and [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams], getting them back."

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"You just feel better about your team when you add two players of that caliber. Specifically as it relates to the defense, he's so versatile. He does so many things for us. I thought that was a real edge he provided for us in terms of some of the production, particularly setting edges and doing some of the things that we ask of the star. When we're in our base defense, he's very active as a fit safety in the run defense. It's going to be big because these guys do a great job with that.”

