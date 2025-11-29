The Unique Advantage Sean McVay is Giving the Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings, who are led by former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell announced they would be starting John Wofford at quarterback. Wofford, a former Rams quarterback, who played a pivotal role in getting the Rams to the postseason in 2020, is the next former McVay quarterback to play for one of his former assistants.

O'Connell has called Wofford, Carson Wentz, and Kirk Cousins (Cousins was already in Minnesota when O'Connell was hired) to start games for his team. He even had Sean Mannion on the roster for a cup of coffee. All are former McVay quarterbacks.

Raheem Morris, former Rams DC, gave Cousins nine figures to play for his Atlanta Falcons while the Buccaneers hired Liam Coen to reunite with Baker Mayfield in Tampa.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands off the ball to running back Sean Tucker (44) against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

However, it's not just quarterbacks, as the Rams are set to play a Carolina Panthers defense led by former assistant Ejiro Evero and a defense that has multiple former Rams set to play this weekend.

Due to the prevalence of Sean McVay's influence on both sides of the ball, his assistants have taken players from his systems to start their own in the league, but a secondary result is that the Rams have developed a near farm system to pluck talent from that they know will fit their scheme flawlessly, and it's that farm system that is powering the Rams to new heights.

The Farm System

Davante Adams had some of his best years with former Rams OC Matt LaFleur in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers. McVay literally saw Adams excel in his system so when he needed a bigger threat, he had the film to have to confidence to move for Adams, while making the controversial decision to part ways with Cooper Kupp.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) gets past Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) for a touchdown pass at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Nate Landman was decent in Atlanta, but because the Rams' new Raheem Morris' scheme, they also realized Landman was playing out of position. Landman became a team captain and defensive signal caller in his first year and is playing at an All-Pro level on one of the cheapest contracts in the league. The Rams extended Landman last week.

Colby Parkinson 's offensive coordinator in Seattle was former Rams' pass game coordinator Shane Waldron.

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams acting head coach Aubrey Pleasant (left) and wide receivers coach Eric Yarber react in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Aubrey Pleasant was a Rams assistant before he left for a promotion. He would return to the Rams and give insight regarding Roger McCreary, since Pleasant worked out McCreary at the Senior Bowl for the Detroit Lions. Both men are now in Los Angeles.

The Rams signed veteran tight end Nick Vannett for depth. Vannett played for the Vikings earlier this season.

On top of all that, the Rams were going after Tetairoa McMillan in the draft. Before the Panthers drafted him, the Rams looked ready to make a deal. McMillan was recruited to the University of Arizona by former Rams assistant Jedd Fisch and excelled in Fisch's offense.

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Rams will be able to supplement their roster for the decade if not beyond, with primed talent due to McVay's coaching tree, and the tree is about to cast a wider net after this season.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.