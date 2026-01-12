The Rams Are Piling In Head Coaching Interview Requests
In this story:
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Over the last few days, Los Angeles Rams assistant coaches Chris Shula, Nate Scheelhaase, and Mike LaFleur have picked up a multitude of head coaching requests. Here's the latest.
Chris Shula
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula was always the man most likely to pick up head coaching interview requests as he has the resume, lineage, scheme, and success to get him hired at the highest ranks for his profession.
The Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins have requested interview requests for Shula. Bit of a note, but Shula's legendary grandfather Don, is the Dolphins' greatest coach in franchise history, winning two Super Bowls while finishing the 1972 season undefeated. Don was also the head coach of the Baltimore Colts.
Shula was asked last week if it's challenging to know he'll receive these requests.
“No. I have a routine that I do every single week to get ready to play games," stated Shula. "This week's going to be no different so I'm going to lock in on that routine. I’ll segment my mind and lock in on it. All I'm worried about is we have an opponent that is extremely capable of beating us, obviously. That warrants all my attention so that's what they're going to get.”
Shula was also asked if he believed he is ready to be a head coach in the NFL. Shula cited his team, his friends as sounding boards for that decision.
“I don't know," continued Shula. "If the right [opportunity presents itself], if the right spot in the right context and if the right situation presents itself, when that time comes, we'll decide that. I’ll sit down with [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] and everybody that I'm close to and make that decision. I think that's on the teams that you talk to to make that decision.”
Nate Scheelhaase
Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase has been a hot name on the market, dating back to last season but many expected him to become an offensive coordinator, if not with the Rams, then somewhere else.
However, Scheelhaase has also been looked at as a potential head coaching candidate and the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens have requested head coaching interviews with Scheelhaase.
Mike LaFleur
Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is wrapping up his third year as the Rams' OC, repairing his once damaged career in New York, growing as a teacher and leader.
The Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals have requested interviews. LaFleur is one of the few offensive minds who comes from the Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay school of offensive thought.
Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.