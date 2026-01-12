The Rams Are Piling In Head Coaching Interview Requests

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Over the last few days, Los Angeles Rams assistant coaches Chris Shula, Nate Scheelhaase, and Mike LaFleur have picked up a multitude of head coaching requests. Here's the latest.

Chris Shula

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula was always the man most likely to pick up head coaching interview requests as he has the resume, lineage, scheme, and success to get him hired at the highest ranks for his profession.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins have requested interview requests for Shula. Bit of a note, but Shula's legendary grandfather Don, is the Dolphins' greatest coach in franchise history, winning two Super Bowls while finishing the 1972 season undefeated. Don was also the head coach of the Baltimore Colts.

Shula was asked last week if it's challenging to know he'll receive these requests.

“No. I have a routine that I do every single week to get ready to play games," stated Shula. "This week's going to be no different so I'm going to lock in on that routine. I’ll segment my mind and lock in on it. All I'm worried about is we have an opponent that is extremely capable of beating us, obviously. That warrants all my attention so that's what they're going to get.”

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Shula was also asked if he believed he is ready to be a head coach in the NFL. Shula cited his team, his friends as sounding boards for that decision.

“I don't know," continued Shula. "If the right [opportunity presents itself], if the right spot in the right context and if the right situation presents itself, when that time comes, we'll decide that. I’ll sit down with [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] and everybody that I'm close to and make that decision. I think that's on the teams that you talk to to make that decision.”

Nate Scheelhaase

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase has been a hot name on the market, dating back to last season but many expected him to become an offensive coordinator, if not with the Rams, then somewhere else.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, Scheelhaase has also been looked at as a potential head coaching candidate and the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens have requested head coaching interviews with Scheelhaase.

Mike LaFleur

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is wrapping up his third year as the Rams' OC, repairing his once damaged career in New York, growing as a teacher and leader.

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur reacts during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals have requested interviews. LaFleur is one of the few offensive minds who comes from the Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay school of offensive thought.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.