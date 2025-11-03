Rams House Reacts to Another Blowout Win
The Los Angeles Rams host the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium in Week 9. This was a matchup that the Rams were heavy favorites in, but they still needed to show up and be the team that does not let the other team they are supposed to beat hang around.
That is something they did not want to do again. And they handle their business in Week 9, and that is what you want to see from a team that is coming off their bye week and looking sharp for the second half of the season.
Rams House Reacts to Rams Massive Week 9 Win
See what the Rams are doing to the Saints right now? That’s what good teams do to bad teams
We have yet to see a dominant performance like that from the Packers against an inferior opponent
Wiiiiiiiiiiide open... TOUCHDOWN!
The Rams are killing the Saints generally speaking, but their play action game has New Orleans all out of sorts.
Rams offense vs Saints is pretty much routes vs air
The rams kicker is the saints best player today
Matthew Stafford to Davante Adams is Rams take a 13-0 lead over the Saints after a shanked extra point.
A very nice 2-minute drill by Tyler Shough there. He caps it with a strike to Juwan Johnson for the TD. Saints cut the Rams lead to 20-10.
WR Puka Nacua has 87 first half receiving yards in today's game. He has 8 career regular season games with 80+ receiving yards in the first half, the second-most in the NFL since he was drafted in 2023 (behind CeeDee Lamb - 13 games).
I've never seen the Saints get sooooooo disrespected. The amount of times the Rams went for it with a comfortable lead is saying alot
pay attention how the Rams defense goes at the ball on RBs compared to the Saints defense coaching matters
Wide receiver Puka Nacua has a chest injury. His return back to the game against the Saints is questionable.
Ladies and gentlemen this game is in the refrigerator the eggs are cooling, the jello is jiggling and the butter is getting hard! Rams 34 Saints 10
Kobie with the big time stop!
Nate Landman with another punch out and the Rams recover.
I'm thinking this guy needs to go to his first Pro Bowl. That's the fourth turnover he's had a hand in, to go along with a 94% tackle rate.
Just a transformational presence in the middle so far this year.
