How the Rams Can Continue To Get Better

The Los Angeles Rams are showing off why they deserve to be the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl. They hit 40 points for the second week in a row, something no other NFL team has done this season.

Their offense put up a dominant performance against the Detroit Lions , overcoming two amazing games from Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Jared Goff may have had the better game statistically, but it still didn't stop Matthew Stafford from putting up MVP numbers against his former team.

Star Spangled Offense

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after defeating the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium.

After their Week 15 performance, the Rams lead the NFL in total touchdowns and yards per play, and are second in points per game and passing yards per game. There's no doubt that they're one of the most complete offenses in the NFL, but a roster is truly never perfect.

Rob Rang writes for FOX Sports, and he put together a mock draft predicting how the first round of the 2026 NFL draft will go. The Rams have two picks at their disposal, and Rang believes they'll hold on to them both to take offensive tackle Spencer Fano out of Utah and wide receiver Denzel Boston out of Washington.

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during training camp at Loyola Marymount University.

"Given that the Rams are one of the most complete teams in the NFL, it seems almost unfair that the club has a top-10 selection, but give GM Les Snead credit for coaxing the pick from Atlanta on Day 1 of the 2025 draft", said Rang.

Unfortunately, the Atlanta Falcons were able to win this week on a last-second field goal, which means the Rams' first draft pick may end near the tail end of the top ten. They took a serious gamble by not taking a defensive back in the first round this season, a decision that may still come back to bite them in the playoffs.

Chances To Get Better

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) waits for the play against the BYU Cougars during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

"One of the few areas of concern for the Rams is at right tackle, where Warren McClendon has struggled with inconsistency. The 6-foot-6, 309 pound Fano is surprisingly agile with NFL bloodlines and experience playing both tackle spots".

The only reason the right tackle has been an issue for them this season is that they're without Rob Havenstein, but that's exactly why they should take Fano with their top draft pick. Premier offensive lineman prospects are a luxury, and the Rams have the draft capital to indulge in a pick that won't shake up headlines, but it does ensure their success for the future.

Spencer Fano takes home the Outland Award as college football’s best interior lineman 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vvHn9NAsuV — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 13, 2025

Fano allowed zero sacks this season on 382 pass block snaps. That's absurd coming from a guy who only weighs 302 pounds, which would make him the Rams' second lightest offensive lineman behind their center, Coleman Shelton.

He'd only get better if he bulked up to NFL size, and he's certainly worthy of being taken with their top pick. They have two opportunities to get the players they want off the board early. They can afford to address the offensive line first before going into another area they need to address.

Building for the Future

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.

"There are a lot of gifted receiver tandems in the NFL, but few can match the Rams’ Puka Nacua and Davante Adams’ production. Both, however, have struggled with durability, which could leave Les Snead valuing Boston's similar combination of size and ball skills. With an extra first-round pick to play with, Snead might view adding yet another gifted pass-catcher for Matthew Stafford to target as a cheap and savvy insurance policy".

Those durability issues were on full display in their win against the Lions, as there were portions of this game where both of their top receivers were out. The Rams have a lot of good young receivers, but none on their roster with as much potential as Boston.

Denzel Boston is a complete X wide receiver pic.twitter.com/BCUBIKdEok — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) November 21, 2025

Every game he's caught six or more passes this season results in well over 100 yards, and he has 11 touchdown catches. Davante Adams isn't going to be around forever, and the Rams will have to find a secondary star to pair alongside Puka Nacua to keep him one of the biggest receiving threats in the NFL.

For a late first-round pick, the Rams won't find a receiver better than Boston who complements Nacua so nicely. They both possess strong hands with an impressive build, and speed that they use to get past their defenders with ease.

