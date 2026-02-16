Rams' Puka Nacua Names Top CBs in the NFL

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best wide receivers, if not the best wide receiver in all of the National Football League, in Puka Nacua. Ever since entering the league, Nacua has been a defensive nightmare for all the teams that he has faced.

Nacua just does not stop and keeps coming after whoever the Rams are going up against, and whoever Nacua is facing on the opposite side of him. He is one of the best, and you cannot find someone who has been able to slow him down yet.

Nacua has gotten better in each of the seasons that he has been in the league. He is looking to take his game to the next level this offseason and find all the ways to come back stronger and get better.

For Nacua, he was overlooked by so many teams, but that was good news for him as he was put in a great situation with the Rams, with head coach Sean McVay and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. But there was a lot of work that got done to get Nacua to this point.

Nacua is still young and is looking to go down as one of the best. He has made himself into a great young receiver, and he is now elite. He is the best of the best, and he does it all. Nacua could block to open up lines for his running backs. He motions in every direction to keep the defense guessing. He runs every route great and could go up and catch any ball that he has thrown to him. Nacua could come out of the backfield as well.

Whenever he has to do something to make the team win, that is what he is doing. Nothing comes to him, and he does not want to be part of it. He knows how to win, and that is why he does everything he does the right way and accepts all the challenges that are put in front of him. It has been that way since his first time stepping on the football field.

Puka Nacua names best cornerbacks

Nacua has a lot of respect for the game of Football and the NFL. Recently Nacua was asked about the toughest cornerbacks he has faced in his career, and here is what the Rams superstar had to say about that question.

"The top three corners are Jalen Ramsey [Steelers], Patrick Surtain II [Broncos], and A.J. Terrell [Falcons]," said Puka Nacua on The Arena: Gridiron.

Puka Nacua gives his top 3 corners he’s played against 👀 pic.twitter.com/7oHfSgkXFT — The Arena: Gridiron (@ArenaGridiron) February 13, 2026

