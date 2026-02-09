Super Bowl LX Proved That Rams-Seahawks Was Real Championship

The Los Angeles Rams have gotten some moral victories lately. Matthew Stafford was named the MVP in his 17th NFL season after his spectacular 2026 campaign for LA. Plus, Puka Nacua finished third in Offensive Player of the Year voting. He lost out to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It wasn't the first time that the Seattle Seahawks had gotten the best of the Rams this season.



Two weeks ago, LA fell just short against the 'Hawks 31-27 in the NFC Championship. Many proclaimed that the bout was the real Super Bowl, as it seemed all year that there was a clearly superior conference in the NFL. That sentiment was only compounded with the New England Patriots representing the AFC after averaging just 15 points through the first three rounds of the playoffs.



Rams missed out on another Super Bowl



All season, the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks jostled for position at the top of the NFL's power rankings. For the majority of the year, LA seemed to be the most complete team in the league, in an odd season when most of the established powerhouses, such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Detroit Lions, fell into a downward spiral. Towards the end of the campaign, though, the Seahawks ripped the crown away from the Rams with their head-to-head win over LA in Week 16.



Seattle never stepped down from the pinnacle. From that point on, they finished their 2025 campaign on a 10-game win streak, capped off with a 29-13 blowout victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. The contest wasn't nearly as close as the final score suggested, either. The 'Hawks took a 19-0 lead early in the fourth quarter with an AJ Barner touchdown. At that point, ESPN had them tabbed with a 99 percent win probability.



The Pats would score a touchdown on the following drive, but New England would give up a field goal and a pick-six to Uchenna Nwosu to increase the gap to 29-7 with just four minutes left in the game. Seattle absolutely stifled the Patriots throughout the night until it was garbage time. The Seahawks' defense gave up just five first downs to New England before the fourth quarter, sacked Drake Maye six times for over 40 yards, and forced three turnovers from the second-year quarterback.



Considering how thoroughly the Seahawks blew past their 4.5-point line coming into the game, the Rams have to wonder how they would have fared against the Pats. More likely than not, LA has to be kicking itself for not mustering enough to get past Seattle in the NFC Championship, as it seems pretty clear that they would have been able to secure their second Super Bowl of the Matthew Stafford era if they could have gotten to the big dance.

