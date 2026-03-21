2-Round NFL Mock Draft Following First Wave of Free Agency

The NFL Draft is over a month away as the Los Angeles Rams prepare to utilize their first-round pick on a potential franchise cornerstone for years to come.

As the NFL Draft approaches, we must have a better understanding of the rest of the NFL following the first wave of free agency that has come and gone. With that in mind, let's do a two-round NFL mock draft and explore a new scenario following the start of the league year that has adjusted the direction each team could go in the first two rounds.

Round No. 1

1. Las Vegas Raiders — Fernando Mendoza, quarterback, Indiana

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

This is the first time since I began draft evaluations and writing mock drafts that the No. 1 overall selection is simply uncontested. Mendoza is the best quarterback in the draft, one of the better ones in the past few seasons, and is a top prospect in this class himself. As Jed Bartlett would say, "What's next?"

2. New York Jets — Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) pressures Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From what I've seen, Arvell Reese and David Bailey are the favorites for this spot. I can't help but believe the Jets could also be in love with the best linebacker prospect since Luke Kuechly. Styles has everything you want in a linebacker and could be a game-changer for an NFL defense due to his rare combination of size, athleticism, and processing skills.

3. Arizona Cardinals — David Bailey, edge rusher, Texas Tech

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Cardinals had an even-front defense, this would be Rueben Bain Jr. However, Bailey is a talented pass rusher in his own right and fits Arizona's defense incredibly well. He offers a great pass-rush arsenal, athleticism, a terrific get-off, and room to grow as a run defender, which could make him and Josh Sweat an exciting tandem off the edge.

4. Tennessee Titans — Arvell Reese, linebacker/edge rusher, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) pursues Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reese would like to play edge rusher at the next level, and there is a path for him to do so. However, pairing with Robert Saleh would allow him to not only be an effective situational pass rusher but a high-level linebacker as well. The modern-day linebacker requires some pass rush ability, and Reese could be a transcendent talent as the franchise moves into their new stadium in the coming season.

5. New York Giants — Jordyn Tyson, wide receiver, Arizona State

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Call me bold, but if his medicals check out at the scouting combine, Tyson should be the favorite to be the first wideout taken in the draft. He reminds me of another Giants legend: Odell Beckham Jr., based on play style. Tyson has a terrific skill set that could make him one of the best players at his position, a deadly combination alongside Malik Nabers.

6. Cleveland Browns — Monroe Freeling, offensive tackle, Georgia

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The expectation coming out of the NFL combine is that Freeling could be the favorite to be the first offensive tackle drafted. His size, movement skills, pass protection, and high ceiling as a run blocker will get him drafted higher than expected. Cleveland needs a left tackle, and the NFL has a thing for long-armed tackles with elite functional athleticism, making this an intriguing fit.

7. Washington Commanders — Jeremiyah Love, running back, Notre Dame

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) hands the ball off to Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The Commanders need a new dynamic threat in their offense to pair with quarterback Jayden Daniels. Love is a blue-chip prospect in this class at a low value position, but he is the best player on the board who could give Washington's offense an exciting backfield to watch. Love and Daniels at the mesh point to generate chaos for first- and second-level defenders? Sign me up.

8. New Orleans Saints — Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I view this as a similar but not-so-similar situation to when Micah Parsons and Ja'Marr Chase were absent during the pandemic seasons and were still selected in the Top-10 of their respective classes despite the missed season, even though McCoy missed this past season with a torn ACL. McCoy's sophomore tape is elite and projects well to the next level, giving the Saints a standout defender to match against the likes of Tetairoa McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, and Drake London.

9. Kansas City Chiefs — Caleb Downs, safety, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) leaves the field following the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chiefs need a game-changer in their secondary, though it is not a major priority. Downs is the best player available, and general manager Brett Veach has signaled this to be the approach. Would this be a safety or a pass rusher?

Downs impacts every level of the defense with excellent football intelligence and athleticism, which undermines the notion that a safety shouldn't be in the top-10. What belongs in the first 10 picks of the draft is a game-changing defender, and Downs is that.

10. Cincinnati Bengals — Rueben Bain Jr., edge rusher, Miami (FL)

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Trey Hendrickson gone, the Bengals need all the help they can get. They have a young defense that needs another year of growth, but there is potential with this unit if it all comes together. Bain's arm length is a topic of discussion, even if the tape speaks for itself; this is a terrific pass-rush prospect who would be a great addition to Cincinnati's defense.

11. Miami Dolphins — Carnell Tate, wide receiver, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a catch during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After trading Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins are starting from scratch at wide receiver with Malik Washington currently leading the way. They need a playmaker who can be a go-to chain-mover in the passing game while providing three-level elements within the offense, and Tate provides every bit of that.

12. Dallas Cowboys — Mansoor Delane, cornerback, LSU

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to a stop on fourth down against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Cowboys' defense needs all of the defensive help it can get at essentially every spot. There are options here on defense for them, but positional value plays a role here, and Delane plays a highly valuable position. This is a top-tier man defender in this draft class with the ball skills to be an impact player right away for Dallas.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons) — Francis Mauigoa, offensive tackle, Miami (FL)

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks the rush during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Rams should be searching for the offensive tackle of the future, whether it is Warren McClendon or a draft pick. While a wide receiver would be an exciting selection, I feel Makai Lemon is too similar to how Sean McVay utilizes Puka Nacua. This is why taking the best player available, offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, makes the most sense.

Mauigoa is a brick wall at right tackle, and his arms are long enough to stand his ground at tackle instead of transitioning to guard. This gives Los Angeles a potential cornerstone right tackle for years to come.

14. Baltimore Ravens — Makai Lemon, wide receiver, USC

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The last of the big-three wideouts of this draft class falls to Baltimore. While the Ravens could add more competition at guard and center, that is a job for Day Two and Three of the draft. Lemon instantly provides Lamar Jackson with an ultra-reliable slot receiver who can flank to the Z in 12 personnel.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Kenyon Sadiq, tight end, Oregon

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While the Buccaneers re-signed Cade Otton this offseason, the void left behind by franchise legend Mike Evans is noticeable. Tampa Bay could begin using 12 personnel at a high clip with the selection of a talented tight end such as Sadiq, a great blocker with a physical temperament, and a highly talented pass-catcher with rare athleticism.

16. New York Jets (via Colts) — Avieon Terrell, cornerback, Clemson

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) reacts to a pass interference call Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York did not record an interception last year, and it will be a painful reminder all the way until the draft, despite the moves made this offseason to secure talent that is capable of generating takeaways. Aaron Glenn needs an energizer in the secondary, and the best defender to do that here is Terrell, who provides exciting inside-out versatility, closing speed, coverage prowess, and ball skills.

17. Detroit Lions — Akheem Mesidor, edge rusher, Miami (FL)

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

One of my favorite prospects to watch this spring, Mesidor, is much higher on my board compared to the consensus. He's arguably the best pure pass rusher in the class with a terrific arsenal while adding enough value as a run defender to be an impactful player, regardless of his injury history and age. The Lions need a true rushing mate alongside Aidan Hutchinson, and Mesidor would be that guy.

18. Minnesota Vikings — Dillon Thieneman, safety, Oregon

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thieneman seems like a favorite for the Vikings' selection since blowing up the scouting combine last month. He offers the complete toolkit you want at safety in the modern NFL with box and single-high ability to pair with elite production, athleticism, and football intelligence. Talk about a great successor for Harrison Smith.

19. Philadelphia Eagles (via Panthers) — Spencer Fano, offensive tackle, Utah

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (OL22) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Eagles send their No. 23, No. 98 overall, and a future second-round pick to the Panthers as they move up to take their future at right tackle in Spencer Fano. There are projections where he could be a guard or center in the NFL, but Fano has excellent tape playing right tackle for the Utes and could be a terrific swing tackle in his rookie campaign.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers) — CJ Allen, linebacker, Georgia

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (LB01) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I remain hesitant on Allen's pre-draft process, and his tape doesn't scream "top-20 pick." Yet, the NFL seems to value him more than the online community, and his football IQ is off the charts, paired with excellent run game skills and range. The Cowboys need this type of defender at the second level, giving them a potential upgrade at the position.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers — Blake Miller, offensive tackle, Clemson

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) fades back to pass behind offensive linemen, from left, Blake Miller (78), offensive lineman Elijah Thurmon (52), Ryan Linthicum (53), Harris Sewell (55) and Collin Sadler (50) playing Troy during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It feels like Troy Fautanu is destined to be the Steelers' left tackle in 2026, as Broderick Johnson has failed to reach expectations at left tackle. This leaves a gap at right tackle, which could lead to a run on the position from the playoff selections. Miller is a long, athletic, and physical tackle with an incredibly high ceiling, paired with starting experience for the last couple of seasons at Clemson.

22. Los Angeles Chargers — Olaivavega loane, guard, Penn State

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Protecting Justin Herbert should be the No. 1 priority for Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz. Time and time again, the Chargers have not had a healthy or adequate offensive line for their franchise quarterback, and the team itself needs a better offensive line to have a chance in the postseason. Ioane is one of the best offensive linemen in the draft, and his fall ends here with the team that could desperately use him.

23. Carolina Panthers (via Eagles) — KC Concepcion, wide receiver, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Panthers fans may be wondering why the team is drafting another wideout for the third year in a row in the first round. However, general manager Dan Morgan has some room to pick the best player available relative to positional need. Concepcion gives Carolina another dynamic piece to the offense while providing excellent return game value, an underrated need for the franchise.

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars) — Denzel Boston, wide receiver, Washington

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Browns have some intriguing talent at wide receiver, but they require a true big-bodied X-receiver who can win at the catch point and provide red area reliability in the passing game. Looking at this roster and the selection of Freeling, it makes sense to make a move on a player like Boston.

25. Chicago Bears — Peter Woods, defensive tackle, Clemson

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I have no idea what the NFL thinks of this defensive tackle class, but the run could begin in the 20s, starting with the Bears and Woods, who have supreme talent that was never fully introduced at Clemson. By allowing him to be a three-tech disruptor, Woods would be an exceptional player for Chicago's interior defensive line.

26. Buffalo Bills — Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, safety, Toledo

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Bills' defense is getting a new system and defensive coordinator this offseason in Jim Leonhard. That means a new style of play and a change in defensive philosophy, which Buffalo desperately needs. The versatility and temperament of McNeil-Warren would give them a talented defender on the backend, by which some have called another version of Nick Emmanwori.

27. San Francisco 49ers — Caleb Lomu, offensive tackle, Utah

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) gets ready before the snap during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

A successor is needed at left tackle for the 49ers, with Trent Williams' future unknown beyond this season. For my money, Lomu is the best tackle in this draft, but isn't viewed as such from across the league. He may need time for some growth, but he could be a quality starter as a rookie if he were ever needed and could develop into a cornerstone once established.

28. Houston Texans — Kayden McDonald, defensive tackle, Ohio State

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (DL21) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Houston brought back Sheldon Rankins, but could use more talent in the trenches and an infusion of youth as well. McDonald is an excellent run defender who could make life miserable with brute power, size, and elite play strength that could make the Texans' defense, which is a Super Bowl-caliber unit, that much better against the run.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Rams) — Omar Cooper Jr., wide receiver, Indiana

Miami (FL) Hurricanes safety Zechariah Poyser (7) chases after Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) as he rushes the ball Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas City got its potential transcender in Downs at No. 9 before landing a talented playmaker at No. 29, the original Rams selection. Cooper provides elements as a wide receiver that match the play style of the past several years at the position, but wins in different ways that make him unique to the room, whether that is route-running nuance, physicality at the catch, or high-end ball skills.

30. Miami Dolphins (via Broncos) — Colton Hood, cornerback, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) and the Tennessee defense celebrate after a play, stopping the New Mexico State offense in an NCAA college football game on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dolphins now have ammo to address multiple positions early in the draft. Cornerback is a key need for the defense, and their options are endless if varying opinions on who else from the group could go in the first round. I like Hood in man coverage and his technique as a press defender, making him a fun fit in Jeff Hafley's defense.

31. New England Patriots — Caleb Banks, defensive tackle, Florida

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive tackle Caleb Banks (88) of Florida works in a drill during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Questions will be asked about the foot injuries of a 6-foot-6, 330-plus-pound defensive tackle. However, if his medicals check out for teams during the remainder of the pre-draft process, it makes sense for the Patriots to take a shot on the talented Banks. He could be a premier talent in the NFL if he were to remain healthy.

32. Seattle Seahawks — Cashius Howell, edge rusher, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes the line during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A talent comparable to Uchenna Nwosu, Howell is much more explosive with a great range of moves and counters to win off the edge. Initially, he would be the replacement for Boye Mafe. However, he could emerge as a dynamic defender for the Super Bowl-winning defense with his high ceiling.

Round No. 2

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker (3) celebrates a tackle against Louisiana State University during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

33. New York Jets — T.J. Parker, edge rusher, Clemson

34. Arizona Cardinals — Max Iheanachor, offensive tackle, Arizona State

35. Tennessee Titans — Keldric Faulk, edge rusher, Auburn

36. Las Vegas Raiders — Christen Miller, defensive tackle, Georgia

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Chad Alexander (27) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) and safety Zion Branch (2) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

37. New York Giants — Jacob Rodriguez, linebacker, Texas Tech

38. Houston Texans (via Commanders) — Kadyn Proctor, offensive tackle/guard, Alabama

39. Cleveland Browns — D'Angelo Ponds, cornerback Indiana

40. Kansas City Chiefs — Zion Young, edge rusher, Missouri

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive end Zion Young (9) of Missouri works in a drill during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

41. Cincinnati Bengals — Chase Bisontis, guard, Texas A&M

42. New Orleans Saints — Chris Bell, wide receiver, Louisville

43. Miami Dolphins — Emmanuel Pregnon, guard, Oregon

44. New York Jets (via Cowboys) — Germie Bernard, wide receiver, Alabama

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) runs with the ball after making a catch during the game with Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

45. Baltimore Ravens — Sam Hecht, center, Kansas State

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Malachi Lawrence, edge rusher, UCF

47. Indianapolis Colts — Lee Hunter, defensive tackle, Texas Tech

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (DL15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Colts find themselves a long-term replacement for Grover Stewart, as Hunter's daunting size and power provide the defense with an excellent run defender in the middle of the trenches. Imagine Stewart and Hunter on the field together for one season? It could be a nightmare for opposing interior offensive linemen and running backs trying to create at the first level.

48. Atlanta Falcons — Jake Golday, linebacker, Cincinnati

Oct 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) is unable to hold on to a catch as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) and defensive back Tre Gola-Callard (6) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

After losing Kaden Elliss in free agency, the Falcons need another dynamic piece to their second level for Jeff Ulbrich. Golday is a physical specimen still growing as a linebacker after transitioning from edge rusher at Cincinnati. This is the perfect replacement for Elliss, as Golday provides excellent physicality and athleticism for the position.

49. Minnesota Vikings — Brandon Cisse, cornerback, South Carolina

50. Detroit Lions — Josiah Trotter, linebacker, Missouri

51. Carolina Panthers — Treydan Stukes, defensive back, Arizona

52. Green Bay Packers — Chris Johnson, cornerback, San Diego State

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson (DB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Johnson's inside-out versatility should be valuable for an NFL defense. He has great mirroring skills in man coverage and the proper prowess in man coverage. The Packers could use a versatile defender like this, and Johnson fits the bill for what they need on defense.

53. Pittsburgh Steelers — Ty Simpson, quarterback, Alabama

54. Philadelphia Eagles — Antonio Williams, wide receiver, Clemson

55. Los Angeles Chargers — A.J. Haulcy, safety, LSU

56. Jacksonville Jaguars — R Mason Thomas, edge rusher, Oklahoma

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (DL60) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pass rush depth is sorely needed for the Jaguars, along with possible insurance in case Travon Walker is unable to come to terms on a long-term extension or decides to walk in free agency next offseason. Thomas gives Jacksonville ample juice off the edge and the pass-rush specialist they need behind Walker and Josh Hines-Allen.

57. Chicago Bears — Gabe Jacas, edge rusher, Illinois

58. San Francisco 49ers — Keylan Rutledge, guard, Georgia Tech

59. Houston Texans — Jadarian Price, running back, Notre Dame

60. Chicago Bears (via Bills) — Keith Abney II, cornerback, Arizona State

61. Los Angeles Rams — Bryce Lance, wide receiver, North Dakota State

62. Denver Broncos — Gracen Halton, defensive tackle, Oklahoma

Nov 22, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) reacts during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After losing John Franklin-Myers in free agency, the Broncos need to find their replacement for a versatile interior lineman who can play in multiple alignments up front. Halton is an excellent penetrator and pass-rusher for the position and would be a fun piece for Vance Joseph to work with.

63. New England Patriots — Derrick Moore, edge rusher, Michigan

64. Seattle Seahawks — Jonah Coleman, running back, Washington