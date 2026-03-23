3 Teams Rams Could Trade Back With in First Round

The Los Angeles Rams have shown their aggression this offseason, signing one of the top free agent cornerbacks in Jaylen Watson while trading for his teammate, Trent McDuffie.

Following these moves, the Rams have no fourth or fifth-round picks in the NFL Draft, and the need to build the foundation of the roster is important for head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead. The formidable tandem must consider trading back, and I picked three teams that could move back with Los Angeles.

Rams could trade back with the Minnesota Vikings

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) greets Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) following an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings are a talented football team, one that could've been a top playoff team with average quarterback play that they never got to begin with. While there is not a quarterback for them to trade up for, they signed Kyler Murray and now have plenty of flexibility to go out and make a big move in the NFL Draft for a player they may have conviction for.

Minnesota has nine draft picks, four in the top 100 and five on Day Three of the draft. There is capital to move if they feel the Rams could be a good spot to move up for a top prospect falling down the board. A move up for the Vikings would give the Rams at least one Day Two and Three pick along with a future early-round choice in 2027.

Rams could trade back with Philadelphia Eagles

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Eagles, like the Vikings, have nine draft picks. They also have five of them in the first 100 selections, including a compensatory choice at No. 98 overall. As the Eagles remain firm in their championship window, regardless of the pitfalls around A.J. Brown, they could be aggressive to land a top playmaker in this class, which could lead to a move up in the order.

Los Angeles is not afraid to move back deep in the draft order as they did last year with the Atlanta Falcons. They would do it again to gain more Day Two picks with the opportunity to move back with one of those choices to gain more slots in rounds four through seven.

Rams could trade back with Miami Dolphins

Nov 11, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) shake hands after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This might be confusing to some who may have been living under a rock: the Dolphins now have the No. 30 overall selection in the draft after trading Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos. While it might seem aggressive for Miami to make such a move up the order, sometimes when you have a conviction or a want for a player falling down the draft order, you must take advantage, even if it is a risky move from first-year general manager Jon Eric-Sullivan.

It would be an expensive move up the order for Miami, but it would benefit the Rams as they would acquire more ammunition on Day Two and possibly Day Three of the draft.