Los Angeles Rams 2026 Schedule Release Leaks: Confirmed Opponents & Dates

The latest significant date on the NFL's 2026 offseason calendar is the release of the official schedules for all 32 teams, including the Los Angeles Rams.

As the league announced last week, the schedules will be dropped on Thursday with ESPN and NFL Network both having a schedule reveal show set for 5 p.m. PT. However, teams also do their own release videos and the Rams media team has done a good job in recent years.

Ahead of the official schedule release, games will begin leaking over the next few days and into the final hours leading up to it.

Keep track of all the Rams 2026 schedule leaks with our tracker below.

Los Angeles Rams 2026 Schedule Leaks

Week Opponent Date Time Channel 1 vs. San Francisco 49ers (Melbourne, Australia) 9/10 5:35 p.m. PT Netflix 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

Los Angeles Rams 2026 Opponents

While we don’t have the exact dates and times of every game just yet, we do know who the Rams will face this season.

Home games: Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers (AUS), Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs

Away games: Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos

Rams’ Strength of Schedule

It won’t be an easy road to the Super Bowl for the Rams if they want to get over the hump and be one of the top teams in the NFC. The Rams have one of the tougher strengths of schedule in the NFL.

Here is current team strength and strength of schedule derived from current consensus market win totals & prices.



The win total is adjusted for

- price of over/under

- 9th home/road game

- strength of schedule (iteratively on itself)



and then translated to point spread. https://t.co/rSaCqh0qVg pic.twitter.com/u3VZilrm5G — Timo Riske (@Timo_NFL) May 12, 2026

According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analytics, the the Rams have the fifth-most difficult schedule in the NFL. Sharp calculates strength of schedule based on win totals from Vegas oddsmakers as opposed to using 2025 records. The previous season’s records don’t accurately reflect how much better or worse a team has gotten on paper after the offseason.

However, based on the standard opponent win percentage from last season, which most of the media uses, it ranks as the 13th-most difficult

Looking at the Rams’ 2026 opponents, seven of them made the playoffs last season. The Rams will play two of the four teams that played on conference championship weekend. As for the other teams, the Cowboys, Giants, and Chiefs will be better than they were last season. The Commanders, Buccaneers, and Raiders all look to have improved significantly as well.

If the Rams are going to make a run at the Super Bowl, it’s not going to be easy. They are currently projected to be the best team in the NFL and if they make it through this gauntlet, they will have proven that.

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