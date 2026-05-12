Los Angeles Rams 2026 Schedule Release Leaks: Confirmed Opponents & Dates
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The latest significant date on the NFL's 2026 offseason calendar is the release of the official schedules for all 32 teams, including the Los Angeles Rams.
As the league announced last week, the schedules will be dropped on Thursday with ESPN and NFL Network both having a schedule reveal show set for 5 p.m. PT. However, teams also do their own release videos and the Rams media team has done a good job in recent years.
Ahead of the official schedule release, games will begin leaking over the next few days and into the final hours leading up to it.
Keep track of all the Rams 2026 schedule leaks with our tracker below.
Los Angeles Rams 2026 Schedule Leaks
Week
Opponent
Date
Time
Channel
1
vs. San Francisco 49ers (Melbourne, Australia)
9/10
5:35 p.m. PT
Netflix
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Los Angeles Rams 2026 Opponents
While we don’t have the exact dates and times of every game just yet, we do know who the Rams will face this season.
Home games: Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers (AUS), Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs
Away games: Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos
Rams’ Strength of Schedule
It won’t be an easy road to the Super Bowl for the Rams if they want to get over the hump and be one of the top teams in the NFC. The Rams have one of the tougher strengths of schedule in the NFL.
According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analytics, the the Rams have the fifth-most difficult schedule in the NFL. Sharp calculates strength of schedule based on win totals from Vegas oddsmakers as opposed to using 2025 records. The previous season’s records don’t accurately reflect how much better or worse a team has gotten on paper after the offseason.
However, based on the standard opponent win percentage from last season, which most of the media uses, it ranks as the 13th-most difficult
Looking at the Rams’ 2026 opponents, seven of them made the playoffs last season. The Rams will play two of the four teams that played on conference championship weekend. As for the other teams, the Cowboys, Giants, and Chiefs will be better than they were last season. The Commanders, Buccaneers, and Raiders all look to have improved significantly as well.
If the Rams are going to make a run at the Super Bowl, it’s not going to be easy. They are currently projected to be the best team in the NFL and if they make it through this gauntlet, they will have proven that.
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Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.Follow BGMediaOnSI