Rams Schedule Release Date Set: Everything We Know About LA’s Schedule

The Los Angeles Rams officially know when the 2026 NFL schedule will be released. On Friday, the NFL announced that the 2026 schedule release will take place next Thursday. While opponents have been known since the end of the season and the Rams already know who they’ll play in Week 1, the order of the remaining opponents will finally be revealed. After an 'all in' offseason, the Rams will look to prove themselves as true Super Bowl contenders in 2026.

Rams 2026 Home Opponents

Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers (in Melbourne, Australia)

Green Bay Packers

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

The Rams have an exciting, but difficult home slate of opponents. Outside of the division games, the Rams face the Packers and Cowboys who will be contending in the NFC. The Bills and Chiefs will likely be two of the best teams in the AFC, while the Chargers also provide a challenge. It may not be a first-place schedule, but it certainly feels like it.

Rams 2026 Away Opponents

Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

For the third time since the 2024 season, the Rams will play the Eagles in Philadelphia. The hope will be that the Rams can play the Eagles early in the season to avoid that game being in the snow or cold. Despite taking a step back last year, the Commanders could still be a difficult matchup. If the Rams can face Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders early, that may benefit them as well.

International Games

Week 1 (Sept. 10): Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers, Melbourne Cricket Ground

The Rams will play one international game this season as they host the first NFL game played in Australia. They are set to play the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia in Week 1 on Thursday Night Football to begin the year. While a home division game on the international stage isn’t ideal, the 49ers game at SoFi tends to feel like an away game anyway. This game will also air on Netflix.

Last season, the Rams played in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars and won 35-7. The travel will be a challenge, but head coach Sean McVay should have his team prepared.

What Holidays Could Rams Play on?

While the Rams play the Cowboys, it’s in Los Angeles and they also don’t play the Detroit Lions. That removes two potential options for Thanksgiving. With that said, the NFL has tried very hard to take over every major holiday. The Rams are in a major media market and they would be considered for any of the other holidays.

This season, the NFL is exploring a Thanksgiving Eve game, which would be played on Wednesday night. They also played a game on Black Friday last year. With Christmas held on a Friday this year, the Rams could play on Christmas Eve or Christmas. The NFL is set to have three games on Christmas this season. In 2022, the Rams played the Broncos on Christmas, winning 51-14.

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