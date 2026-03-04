Ranking the Rams Most Realistic Free Agent Targets

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams look to fill out their roster with consistent veteran talents once free agency opens. These eight players are realistic targets who fit the current pressing needs of the franchise.

1. Kam Curl

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) celebrates with safety Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (not pictured) during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Curl played virtually every snap last season. He is the stable force in the secondary, being able to play in a variety of roles. His work helped Kam Kinchens take a step up in his game, and his ability to come through in the clutch sealed the Rams' win over the Bears in the playoffs.

2. Cobie Durant

Durant is a true ballhawk who has been spectacular in two consecutive postseasons. When the Rams were at their best, Durant and Emmanuel Forbes were operating as two of the NFL's best cornerbacks. While the Rams' approach was figured out, that doesn't take away from Durant's top play. Durant would be the perfect piece if the Rams wish to add a rookie safety.

3. Roger McCreary

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Roger McCreary (25) warms up during pregame of a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

McCreary displayed potential last season, being utilized as an inside and outside cornerback. His work on the outside could see the Rams wish to retain him as they may want to dial up more cornerback blitzes next season, something McCreary does well.

4. Nashon Wright

Wright had a breakout season for Chicago last season and for a Rams team that runs a three-man cornerback rotation. The Rams do not have a cornerback who can physically match up against bigger-bodied receivers. Wright is able to do that as he would be the perfect piece to pair with Emmanuel Forbes and a potential first-round pick.

5. Nakobe Dean

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This would be an interesting move, but I believe the Rams have interest in Dean due to his abilities as a blitzer. The Rams need linebacker depth anyway. Dean serves as a perfect linebacker on blitzing downs, and the prospect of having the speed of Dean, Quentin Lake, and Jaylen McCollough in the box might be too much for the franchise to ignore.

6. Kyler Murray

Murray is set to be released by the Arizona Cardinals , and the Rams are a perfect home for the passer. Murray wants to play football and the Rams have an opening in their quarterback room. Murray is a talented player who brings championship elements to any team. He has a relationship with Kliff Kingsbury, and he's a low-risk, high-reward type of player.

7. Marcus Mariota

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) prepares to throw the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Mariota would operate as a backup. He worked with Kliff Kingsbury and Brian Johnson in Washington and could be used in a special package to take advantage of Mariota's legs, even at this point in his career.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.