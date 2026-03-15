Ranking Rams' Offseason Moves So Far, from Best to Worst

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have made a series of transactions to better their team and to compete for a Super Bowl in 2026. Here's a ranking of moves made so far.

1. Trent McDuffie

The trade and extension for McDuffie was brilliant. McDuffie is an instant solution to the franchise's pressing needs, the Rams did not give up too much to snag him, and the picks lost simply do not matter as one of the team's first rounders were likely to be used on a corner anyway and since the team already has depth, the day three picks given up for 2026 is nothing in the long run. McDuffie's experience also makes the trade a more sure thing than drafting a rookie.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) forces a fumble from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

McDuffie was going to break the bank, regardless of whom he played for anyway so his contract is another non-issue. McDuffie is from the area, has familiarity with the team, his family is from the area so there's even more of an incentive for McDuffie to put it on for his city, and long story short, he's an incredible player. Masterful move.

2. Jaylen Watson

Watson is big, physical, and can defend against the type of wide receivers who gave the Rams problems last season. He can play man as well, allowing Chris Shula to bring heat from any angle, something he did to great effect in 2024 but was unable to do due to personnel in 2025.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrate after an interception against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

3. Grant Stuard

A premier Special Teamer, Stuard will play a critical role in addressing several issues that led to multiple collapses last season. As a protector with the skill set of a pursuing defender, Stuard should help eliminate blocked punts and big returns from the opposition.

4. Kam Curl

Curl should have been a Pro Bowler in 2025, and he saved the Rams multiple times last season, most notably in the NFC Divisional Round win over the Chicago Bears. Curl allows the Rams to shrink the field defensively, giving players like Quentin Lake, Kam Kinchens, and Tank McCollough free rein to light up the opposition underneath.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Josh Wallace (30) high-five after a play during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

5. Joe Cardona

The Rams decided to go in a different direction at long snapper, despite Jake McQuaide's excellent 2025. Cardona is attempting to fix a broken operation, but one has to wonder if Cardona will be able to play more of a factor than McQuaide did. Regardless, Cardona is who Bubba Ventrone wants, so the Rams have to believe in the guys that their staff believes in.

6. Keir Thomas

Thomas had a strong training camp and preseason before suffering a season-ending injury. If he can find his form once again, there's a good chance Thomas could become a respected Special Teamer and rotational defender.