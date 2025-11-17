Rams House Reacts to Wild NFC West Divisional Win
The Los Angeles Rams were in a heated battle in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season. In the biggest game of the season, the Rams took on their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in what was a battle for first place in the division.
Both teams came into the game with a 7-2 record and looking to take a firm control of the NFC West, and it was a huge game and the first of two meetings.
The Rams were ready for this latest challenge on one they have been looking forward to.
Social Media Reacts to Massive NFC West Showdown
The Seahawks entered Week 11 as the NFL's third-highest-scoring team despite 16 giveaways, tied for second-most
Kyren Williams gives the Rams the lead on fourth down
Matthew Stafford is just 8-for-15 for 57 yards today.
If the Rams are going to win this game, they need more from 9.
He's been hesitant to let it rip today. Everything big has come in the run game.
This Seattle Defense has done everything it could to keep their team in the game. The Offense has to reward them with a TD this drive.
Seattle has blitzed Matthew Stafford on 42% of dropbacks--way above their season average of 17.5%
Seahawks/Rams used to look like this and it was perfect. And now it’s black jerseys & neon green highlights & artificial turf
Byron Young is destroying the Seahawks O-Line today. He needs a little support to start turning these wins into sacks.
Second 2 INT game in his career and the other was against the Seahawks! He owns that Franchise
To the fourth!
Kyren Williams: 9 carries, 90 yards, 1 TD
Blake Corum: 8 carries, 10 yards, 0 TD
As much as we usually appreciate the split — why today? Ride Kyren, he’s averaging 10 yards per touch.
Seahawks back in the game with a touchdown late in the 4th quarter - Rams up 21 to 19 at the 2 minute stoppage.
Rams throw incomplete on third down so Seattle will get the ball back. 1:50 remaining and the Seahawks get to hold on to their final timeout.
Seahawks Rams the two best teams in the league. Hopefully it's the NFC Championship game
