Why the Rams Need to Separate Themselves From the Pack Now
The biggest game of the season in the 2025 NFL season so far will be played today at SoFi Stadium. It will be the Los Angeles Rams against their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks. They will be battling it out for sole possession of first place in the NFC West.
This game is sure to deliver a lot of fireworks as these two teams come into this game was the same record of 8-2. Both teams have been great this season, but in this matchup up only one will leave with a win and a lead in the division.
The Rams want to continue to play great football on both sides of the ball. They also want to get better on the special teams side, as that has been the only thing they have struggled with this season. They changed it up last week, and it was good to see that it worked. Now they will continue to improve that part of their team. They know that it could come down to special teams in any given game, and that is why they want to make sure they get better at it as well as they can.
A lot of people around the NFL and other teams will have their eyes on this game. These two teams are two of the best in the league and will be contenders. Some have the Rams as the best team right now and the team that is going to be hard to beat in the playoffs. That is still some time away, and all the Rams are thinking about is today's game and showing the Seahawks that they are on a different level than they are.
"I have mid-season game of the year feels on this one. In massive games between two stacked teams, I tend to side with the better quarterback, assuming it comes down to a few throws in the fourth quarter," said Zak Keefer of The Athletic.
Rams Need to Show that they are on a Different Level than Seattle
"Sam Darnold has been very, very good this season in Seattle. Matthew Stafford has been better. He’s thrown 12 touchdowns to go with no interceptions in his last three starts, and Sean McVay is quietly having one of his best seasons as a play-caller and head coach. Give me the Rams by a field goal."
"I think the Rams’ experience in these games will give them the edge," said Jeff Howe of The Athletic. "McVay has proven himself year after year that he’s one of the premier coaches in the game, and Stafford’s leadership has been their steadying presence since his arrival, from the valleys of their quick rebuild to the ascension back toward the top of the NFC. While I really like where the Seahawks are right now, I think they’ll be even more dangerous in time for the teams’ second meeting in Week 16.
