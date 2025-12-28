Why MVP Debate Starts and Ends with Rams' Matthew Stafford

Earning the NFL's Most Valuable Player award can mean many things to different people. For some, it's the best player in the sport; for others, it's the player who has elevated a franchise to bigger heights than anticipated, putting the team on their back while piling incredible numbers and rare feats that may not be reachable for some time.

This year, the MVP debate has centered around two players for much of the season: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, both of whom are at opposite spots in their respective careers. Stafford is nearing the end, still playing at a high level, while Maye is in just his second season and has taken the New England Patriots back to the postseason.

However, while some may have a preference for the league MVP, I don't see it as such. There is a clear, undoubted favorite to my eyes, one of whom is playing the best football he has ever performed, and the results are signaling that.

The debate starts and end with Stafford

I want to make it clear that I mean no disrespect to Maye, who has been outstanding this season and will be contending for or win multiple MVPs throughout his career with the Patriots. His numbers in some advanced statistical categories are better than Stafford's, but what the 17-year veteran has shown at this stage of his career, despite a nagging back injury that caused him to miss much of the offseason, is nothing short of spectacular.

Stafford has the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in the league and will finish in contention for the league's passing yardage leader by season's end, especially with the Rams likely competing for the NFC West title into next week. The numbers and film don't lie for me, as here are some of the key statistics side-by-side.

Stats (per Next Gen Stats) Matthew Stafford Drake Maye Passing Yards (through Week 17) 4,179 3,947 TD:INT ratio (including rushing scores)* 40:5 29:8 Pass EPA +111.1 +108.7 EPA per dropback (EPA/DP) +0.20 +0.20 Air Yards per attempt (AY/Att) 8.9 9.1 EPA per game (EPA/G) +7.4 +7.2 Sacks 19 46 Pressure Rate 27.0% 38.6%

Maye has put himself at a disadvantage from time to time, and the numbers don't lie with that, taking bad sacks throughout the season. More often than not, Stafford has willed his team to a win, throwing with incredible accuracy and pacing on his throws, showcasing the arm talent that has made him such a unique player throughout the years.

He may not have the same mobility he had 10 years ago, but Stafford has turned in one MVP performance after another, and it was sealed for me last week in the overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks, where Stafford threw for over 400 yards against one of the best defenses in football in the best game of the season.

While the debates will rage on, and the vote tally could be close, what I have seen throughout the 2025 season is Stafford continuing to play at a level no other quarterback has played this season, including Maye. This is the league MVP, and it could result in another Lombardi Trophy for the future Hall of Fame signal-caller.

