Why Becoming Road Warriors Is No Issue For Rams

The Los Angeles Rams handled their business in their final game of the regular season, and they looked better than they showed a week ago. Now the Rams are turning all their focus and energy to the NFL Playoffs. The Rams will play on Wild Card weekend and will hit the road for what they hope is a long playoff run. The Rams are the team to beat, still, to many, and they are going into the Wild Card with some momentum back on their side.

The Rams want to play their best football in this game. They want to make sure they have the best game plan in place and put their players in the best position to be successful and to advance. The Rams know what they need to do and want to do it at a high level. They are one of the few teams that are a complete team on both sides of the ball, and now they have to go out there and execute because now it is win or go home for the Rams.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Rams are ready for road playoff game

The Rams will hit the road, and they are a team that is comfortable doing that. The Rams have players who are veterans and have experience in the playoffs on the road. A lot of these players from this team remember their road game from last season, and they will take that into this game and know what to expect and handle their business. That is one major advantage that the Rams have heading on the road for this game. They have the players equipped to do it all, no matter where they are.

Another advantage the Rams have on the road is veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford has played in every condition possible during his legendary career. He is prepared for anything that he might face going into this game. He is looking to set the tone for this team and start this run on a high note. Stafford will put his team in the best position to be successful and will do everything he can to make his team advance.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Rams coaching staff and everyone who is involved in putting the plans together for road trips do a great job setting this team up for success. It will be no different for this game. The Rams will be ready, and they know what is going to be at stake starting with this game. All in for the Rams. It is win or go home from this point on.

