Rams Request Interview For Special Teams Coordinator Opening

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have made their first coaching interview request of the offseason, addressing their most problematic unit.

Rams Request Interview With Ventrone

According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the Rams have begun to take their first steps towards addressing their Special Teams issues, requesting an interview with Cleveland Browns Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

"The Browns may now have to replace all three coordinators: The Rams put in a request to interview Bubba Ventrone for their special teams coordinator job, per sources," wrote Pelissero. "Ventrone, who is regarded as one of the NFL’s best, is not expected to stay on Todd Monken’s staff."

Aug 5, 2024; Cleveland Browns assistant head Coach/special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone during a press conference at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

NFL Insider Peter Schrager added his opinion on Ventrone

"Bubba Ventrone to the Rams would be a big score for LA," stated Schrager. "One of the more respected ST coaches in the league. Has had HC interviews in previous years."

The Browns' Special Teams struggled under Ventrone's direction but many issues were caused by personnel issues, the same situation that is currently plaguing the Rams. The move does indicate that Ben Kotwica is no longer the Special Teams Coordinator. It is unclear if that was due to his interim placement or if the Rams are headed in a new direction. As of writing, Kotwica appears to be in position to be a candidate for the permanent position.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant special teams coach Ben Kotwica after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Rams' Special Teams Have Been a Mess

There was no greater cause to the Rams' failures in 2025 than their Special Teams. The Rams replaced STC Chase Blackburn with Ben Kotwica, hired Matthew Harper as an assistant, brought back Jake McQuiade to replace Alex Ward, replaced Joshua Karty with Harrison Mevis, brought in multiple players for Special Teams, and yet none of those moves established a consistent product that would stop inducing losses.

In the playoffs, the Rams had a blocked punt in the Wild Card game against Carolina that led to the Panthers taking the lead before Matthew Stafford led a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.

In the Divisional Round against Chicago, Ethan Evans shanked a punt near his own end zone, going only 33 yards that would set up Caleb Williams' wild scramble and heave to force overtime.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) drops a punt return during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

In the NFC Championship Game against Seattle, Xavier Smith muffed two punts, recovering the first before the second was recovered by the Seahawks to extend their opening drive in the second half. The Seahawks immediately scored, building on a lead that would be insurmountable.

