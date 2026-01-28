How Rams Unexpectedly Retained Scheelhaase For Second Straight Season

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Despite heavy interest around the league, it appears that the Los Angeles Rams will retain assistant coach Nate Scheelhaase. Here's the latest.

The Latest on Scheelhaase

Despite being a finalist for the Cleveland Browns head coaching job, a position he interviewed for extensively this week, NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler reports that the Browns are headed in a different direction and Scheelhaase will remain with the organization.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Browns notified Rams assistant Nate Scheelhaase this AM they were going in a different direction," wrote Fowler. "He plans to stay with the Rams and be a factor next cycle. Will see what happens with Jim Schwartz but one team source told me Todd Monken and Schwartz had similarities as coaches and could work well together."

Scheelhaase is returning to his position as pass game coordinator but with Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur a favorite for the Arizona Cardinals job, Scheelhaase could be elevated into the offensive coordinator role, improving his resume for next season.

A Voice For the Next Generation

Scheelhaase, a former FBS quarterback, has a long record of getting the best out of his guys and bonding with the younger players as he understands the new generation. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua spoke about Scheelhaase recently.

“I guess I'm new in the NFL too, but I feel like he’s the modern age coach of somebody who's a little bit familiar with some of the slang terms that we might use in the meeting rooms like ‘lit, slap, gang, or fire.’ Things that wouldn't make sense when we're watching football, he understands those," stated Nacua. "His ability to communicate what our job is on Wednesday through Sunday is something that I'd say has been a blessing in our room."

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"His ability to understand how we operate, but then also to be on the same page as the quarterbacks, be on the same page when the groupings have changed from 13 personnel to 11. He's done a great job every step of the way of making sure everybody is on the same page.”

Nacua was also asked how he's witnessed Rams head coach Sean McVay put his trust in Scheelhaase.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

“I think it's come in different ways," stated Nacua. "I know substitution. You never know what's said on the headset, but I know they're always talking to Coach Nate. His ability to communicate to us in a calm demeanor and the demeanor that helps us have success on Sundays is something that you don't take for granted because you know that in the heat of the moment the ability to communicate is so needed. He does a great job of keeping his cool and then being able to communicate the message clear and precise so we can go out there and execute.”

