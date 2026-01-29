Rams Retain AHC Aubrey Pleasant After Request For Interview

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams learned more welcomed news about their coaching staff after Nate Scheelhaase returned earlier this week after interviewing for the Cleveland Browns head coaching position, as Assistant Head Coach Aubrey Pleasant is also set to return after interviewing for the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator opening.

The Chargers Go In a Different Direction

Despite interviewing Pleasant , the Chargers went with a familiar face from the collegiate ranks. According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Chargers hired Western Michigan defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary for their opening.

"Sources: Chargers are hiring Western Michigan defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary as their defensive coordinator," stated Schefter. "O’Leary returns to the Chargers, where he worked as safeties coach under Jesse Minter in 2024. Prior to the Chargers, O’Leary coached the secondary at Notre Dame under Marcus Freeman."

Notre Dame defensive backs coach Chris O'Leary during Notre Dame Fall Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana. | John Mersits / USA TODAY NETWORK

As stated, O'Leary was with Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh during Harbaugh's first season in Los Angeles and was a member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish coaching staff from 2018-2023, where he worked under Brian Kelly and Marcus Freeman. Leary is 34 years old and has only one season of NFL experience.

Who the Rams Are Getting Back

A true tactician and defensive back whisper. On the cheapest defense in the NFL, even less resources were given to the Rams' secondary and yet, Pleasant and safeties coach Chris Beake took the unit to the brink of the Super Bowl.

Pleasant is an influential voice and is in command of the Rams' rotations in the secondary, keeping fresh units on the field, allowing the Rams to overcome various issues. For example, when Quentin Lake went out with injury against the Seahawks, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula spoke about the work of Pleasant and staff to keep the Rams rolling during their regular season victory.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I thought it was awesome," stated Shula. "The communication on the sideline, the calmness of everybody knowing exactly what we wanted to get done and how we wanted to do it. I thought [Cornerback] Josh Wallace went in and tackled. He did an excellent job. [Cornerback] Cobie [Durant] went in and did exactly what we know he can do. The communication on the sideline was really good."

"Obviously, you never want to lose a player like ‘Q’. We've always said it, he's the guy that… it's not just one guy that replaces him. It's all 11 that have to step up. The communication, the physicality that we have to play with, it's multiple guys that have to wear that hat to fill his role.”

