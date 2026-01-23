Crosstown Rival Chargers Interested in Premier Rams Assistant

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After Los Angeles Rams assistants Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, and Nate Scheelhaase scored interviews for promotions, the Rams have learned that the Los Angeles Chargers are requesting an interview with Assistant Head Coach Aubrey Pleasant for their defensive coordinator opening.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Pleasant is a top candidate to replace Jesse Minter after Minter took the Ravens head coaching job.

"The Chargers have requested #Rams assistant head coach/defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant to interview for their vacant DC job, source said," stated Rapoport. "The 2025 Rams defense ranked 10th in points allowed and 5th in total takeaways. A name to watch."



Player Developer

Pleasant is a premier defensive back developer who has paved the way for many players to reach new heights. He has a well-documented history with Emmanuel Forbes and it was Pleasant who engineered Forbes' career turnaround. Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about Pleasant, his relationship with Forbes and his value to the team.

“I think one of the things that's special about Aubrey is he develops a real relationship with his players and it's not exclusive to the defensive backroom," stated McVay.

"He's the assistant head coach and has great relationships with the whole team. You can see the way the guys respond to him. I heard [Hall of Fame and former UCLA Basketball Head Coach] John Wooden say before, ‘People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care.’ Aubrey epitomizes that. He gets to know these guys as human beings. I love sitting in the DB meeting rooms when there's an element of, alright, hey, we're going to get our work in. We're going to understand what's the goal in mind as far as what’s tactically concerned."

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant on the sidelines during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"He usually always takes time at the beginning of the meetings to be able to say, ‘Alright, let's get to know each other as people.’ It might be a fun thing. It might be guys being able to open up and be vulnerable and he always starts with himself. He's a great teacher. He’s a great coach, a great communicator, and he's in it with them. I think the guys feel that. We talk all the time about when you really mean it four of the most powerful words you can say are ‘I believe in you.’ The way Aubrey coaches and the way he pours into those guys, I think they feel it."

"I think I've heard Emmanuel talk about that. He challenges guys too. I think because he loves them, they enable him to be able to coach them hard and they know where that comes from and it's not by mistake that guys usually play theirbestball under his guidance and leadership.”

Pleasant's Recent Impact

When praising Kam Curl for his season-saving interception in Chicago, McVay stated that Curl knew what to expect because Pleasant pointed it out.

“Great ball skills and a good concept trigger," stated McVay. "One of the coolest things is those guys in the DB room, they do such a great job. Even when I was talking to [Safety] Kam Curl, he gave [Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey Pleasant a bunch of credit for the pick that he made based on some of their prep. Cobie has done an outstanding job."

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Aubrey Pleasant, assistant head coach/pass game coordinator works with Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"The ‘Land Shark’ [Cobie Durant] shows up when you need him the most. I just love his overall play energy. He certainly has ignited us. He made a couple plays. The first one the other day that he had I'm like, ‘Just drop it unless you're going to take it past where the fourth down marker was.’ He's a stud. I'm really happy for him. He's doing awesome.”

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.