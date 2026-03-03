Rams-Seahawks Rivalry Could Be Set to Lose Some Firepower

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After several weeks of reports indicating this might happen, the Seattle Seahawks and one of their stars are set to part ways after a phenomenal 2025 season. Here's what is happening and how it affects the Rams.

Walker Not Expected Back With Seahawks

NFL Insider Peter Schrager stated that the Seattle Seahawks will not tag Super Bowl LIX MVP Kenneth Walker III , allowing him to enter unrestricted free agency.

"Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker will not be getting the franchise tag today, per sources," wrote Schrager. "He will become a pure unrestricted free agent at the start of the league year."

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III speaks during the Super Bowl LX winning head coach and most valuable player press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seahawks reporter Corbin K. Smith added that due to the rising costs of running backs and the current financial situation of the Seahawks, it's unlikely Walker will be back next season.

"Speaking with sources from two teams expected to pursue Ken Walker III, the value of Breece Hall's franchise tag ($14.2 mil) likely will be the sweet spot in APY on a multi-year deal for the back," stated Smith.



Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) speaks in a press conference after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"We'll see what happens, but that likely will be way too rich for the #Seahawks."

Smith added context to the finances surrounding the running back position.

"The Jets hoped to be able to transition tag Hall at a little over $11 million, but other teams were going to make a run at him at that price. There's a big drop off on market after Walker/Hall, so those two are going to set the ceiling this year in free agency."



The Seahawks currently have over $58 million in cap space but are set to pay many members of their Super Bowl winning squad.

How This Affects The Rams

As I've stated before, Walker put the Rams defense on the backfoot and it was his influence that allowed the Seahawks' play-action attack to throw all over Los Angeles. However, the effect will go to the running back market.

Seattle used a thunder and lighting duo in Walker and Zach Charbonnet to win in the regular season, before Charbonnet was injured. Walker took the full-time role and showed off his speed, skill, and vision. Now, he's getting set to earn over $12 million at least as Hall's tag is worth $14 million.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) carries the ball as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (27) defends during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Blake Corum is finding his footing, and it's clear the Rams are more than comfortable with Kyren Williams softening up the defense for Corum to then slice through. If the Rams give Corum a breakout season, they could then flip him in the trade market the year after. If they don't and Corum breaks out, the Rams are unlikely to keep him due to finances.

