Why Sean McVay Takes Responsibility For Rams' Special Teams Failures

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After a Special Teams disaster caused the Los Angeles Rams to lose yet another game this season, head coach Sean McVay took ownership of the situation, making the move to fire Special Teams Coordinator Chase Blackburn, while internally promoting Ben Kotwica to the position.

Kotwica and McVay worked together as assistants in Washington before reuniting in Los Angeles.

The Rams ' Special Teams Unit has been a mess this season, with both long snapper Alex Ward and kicker Joshua Karty losing their jobs and roster spots in favor of Jake McQuaide and Harrison Mevis. In the Rams' four losses, three of them involved Special Teams miscues, including blocked kicks, missed kicks in the fourth quarter, and a punt return for a touchdown on Saturday.

McVay On the Timing of the Change

On Monday, McVay spoke on the change, taking responsibility for the issues while detailing his approach moving forward.

“First of all, I am responsible for this," stated McVay. "I obviously didn't do a good enough job with my responsibilities as a head coach, but what it really boiled down to was the confidence I have in this football team, where I think we can head and where I think the areas of improvement are needed. I think that through these 15 games, we've learned a lot and I have so much confidence in this group."

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'm so excited about the response from a disappointing outcome. That's an excellent football team we played the other night. I think there have been a lot of really good things that we've done, but at the end of the day, this was a departure. First and foremost, it's my responsibility for us to do better in that phase. I do think that this is an opportunity that gives us a chance to be able to use the last couple weeks and then leading into the playoffs to be able to establish some of the things that we want."

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant special teams coach Ben Kotwica after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"It was unique because it offered us a couple days to really be able to digest and think about it once we made that decision. I made that decision after the game on Friday morning. I communicated that with Chase and wanted to be timely when I did feel like that was the direction we were going to go out of respect for him. It also gave Ben a few days to be able to get his ducks in a row, allow us to be able to connect and collaborate and connect with some of our guys about the direction that we want ahead moving forward into Atlanta and into our prep this week.”

The Rams will also hire Matthew Harper, a San Francisco 49ers assistant, to join Kotwica in coaching the Special Teams Unit.

