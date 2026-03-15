Sean McVay Has Already Sold Himself on Rams New Cornerback Duo

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have two new cornerbacks in Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson and head coach Sean McVay could not be any more excited. Here's what the two cornerbacks had to say about their phone call with a fellow Super Bowl winner.

Trent McDuffie

McDuffie spoke about what his overall throughts on McVay was, what he heard about him, and his perspective on actually being a Ram.

“Nothing but positivity," stated McDuffie. "Even just talking to him the past two days and how he carries himself, how he holds himself and also just how he treats his players. You can tell there's genuine love. You can tell he really cares about you as a human being and cares about your future and success. Being able to play for a coach like that is everything. It gets hard. It’s long seasons."

"It’s hard to just play for yourself. When it's fourth quarter and everybody's tired and you can look up and your head coach is still believing in you, I feel like at least for me personally, that's going to give me that extra little boost to continue to finish out.”

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

McDuffie was then asked about his inital phone call with McVay. McDuffie claimed he was bombarded with talk about ball and he looks forward to building their relationship as they chase championships moving forward.

“I loved it," stated McDuffie . "I mean it was like 15 minutes. We started out with congratulations. Then we had like 10 minutes of straight football talk. Then the last little bit was like, All right, I'll see you later.’ I was like, I love this. I'm a football guy. I love talking Xs and Os. I can do this all day. When he just went straight into the breakdown, the team and the defense, I was like, ‘I'm here coach. Let's do more. Let's do more.’ I already know we're going to have a great relationship.”

Jaylen Watson

Watson also shared his persepctive on what it means to be a Ram and a player under McVay.

“Yeah, I had conversations with [Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach] Jimmy Lake and [Head Coach] Sean McVay," stated Watson. "They love what I have to offer for the team and I’m ready to put it on tape and get to work.”

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) carries the ball defended by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Watson would also talk about his phone call with McVay.

“He has high energy," stated Watson. "I loved it. He was like, ‘I hope you're excited to come.’ I was like, ‘Yes sir, I'm excited.’ He was like, ‘Well, you're not as excited as I am [laughter].’ He's just full of energy. I love him.”