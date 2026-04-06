The Sean McVay Influence on NFL is as Strong as Ever

There is no question that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is the best play caller in the National Football League. McVay is also agreeably the best head coach in the game.

He has done a great job with the Rams, and he is a major reason why the Rams are one of the top teams every season for the last few years. That is why the Rams will be heavy favorites next season in getting to the Super Bowl. The Rams have the right pieces to go to the promised land.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Going into next season, McVay is looking to improve like he always does. He will do that this offseason, but one thing that we are going to see more of is 13 personnel.

That was a signature in the McVay offense last season. That is one of the major reasons why this team was so good on the offensive side of the ball. 13 personnel is when you have three tight ends and a singleback. That keeps the defense honest and keeps certain personnel on the field for the defense.

McVay Helping Other NFL Offenses

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams ran it well last season with three tightends and they will be looking at different ways to make it better. You already know that McVay is looking at all the ways he can improve that personnel. The thing that makes it hard to defend it against the Rams is that you never know what they are going to do coming out in 13 personnel. They have tight ends who catch and run the ball well. The Rams' tight ends also know how to run block, especially with all the offensive weapons the Rams have.

Other NFL teams are going to take this one out of McVay's playbook. The NFL is all aboit improve, and when teams see how much success McVay had with 13 personnel, they will be looking for success as well. McVay has opened a whole new portal on the offense side of the ball. If they see that it is working for McVay, they are going to follow it.

We are going to see the Rams improve on their 13 personnel. The Rams are all about getting better and doing things better than other teams. We are going to see a different 13 personnel for the Rams next season. They are going to put their own wrinkle to it and we are going to be talking about McVay all next season and how he has improved the NFL offense.