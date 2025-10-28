Ram Digest

Rams Learn Massive News About Week Nine Opponent's Quarterback Situation

The Los Angeles Rams now know which quarterback they'll play on Sunday

Brock Vierra

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams learned on Tuesday that their week nine opponent, the New Orleans Saints, has undergone a quarterback change.

Quarterback Change

On Tuesday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport announced that the Saints made a quarterback change.

Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Sources: The future is now in New Orleans, with the #Saints making rookie QB Tyler Shough their starter," wrote Rapoport. "Spencer Rattler now heads to the bench, while the second-rounder moves to the forefront in a decision coach Kellen Moore informed them of today."

Shough will make his debut as a starter against the Rams. Shough has played twice this season in relief of Rattler. He's gone 17/32 for 128 yards and one interception.

Rapoport's Evaluation

"At 6-foot-5, 219 pounds, Shough boasts prototypical NFL size and tested well at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.63-second 40-yard dash," stated Rapoport via the NFL.com staff. "Questions about his age after spending seven seasons in college and his past injury history clouded his pre-draft evaluation, but a strong 2024 campaign at Louisville helped turn him into a Day 2 selection."

My Takeaways

If the Rams lose this game because Tyler Shough finds a way to beat them, the Rams should no longer consider themselves a Super Bowl contender. I've watched the film, I watched Shough live in Carson during the Saints-Rams joint practice and he's not ready.

Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws downfield during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

He struggles to throw with timing and accuracy when under pressure and while that's the case with most quarterbacks, with Shough, pressure with the right coverage look will induce an interception. He's not mobile, he doesn't have the strongest arm but if he's able to put together 3-4 completions and move the chains, he'll get into a rhythm that will cause problems.

With that being said, the game plan should be able one thing, and that is attack, attack, attack. The Saints have no reason to believe they can win this game, so putting Shough on the ground early will give the Rams both the physical and psychological edge to defeat the Saints before the scoreboard mimics what fans will witness on the field.

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.