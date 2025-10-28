Rams Learn Massive News About Week Nine Opponent's Quarterback Situation
The Los Angeles Rams learned on Tuesday that their week nine opponent, the New Orleans Saints, has undergone a quarterback change.
Quarterback Change
On Tuesday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport announced that the Saints made a quarterback change.
"Sources: The future is now in New Orleans, with the #Saints making rookie QB Tyler Shough their starter," wrote Rapoport. "Spencer Rattler now heads to the bench, while the second-rounder moves to the forefront in a decision coach Kellen Moore informed them of today."
Shough will make his debut as a starter against the Rams. Shough has played twice this season in relief of Rattler. He's gone 17/32 for 128 yards and one interception.
Rapoport's Evaluation
"At 6-foot-5, 219 pounds, Shough boasts prototypical NFL size and tested well at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.63-second 40-yard dash," stated Rapoport via the NFL.com staff. "Questions about his age after spending seven seasons in college and his past injury history clouded his pre-draft evaluation, but a strong 2024 campaign at Louisville helped turn him into a Day 2 selection."
My Takeaways
If the Rams lose this game because Tyler Shough finds a way to beat them, the Rams should no longer consider themselves a Super Bowl contender. I've watched the film, I watched Shough live in Carson during the Saints-Rams joint practice and he's not ready.
He struggles to throw with timing and accuracy when under pressure and while that's the case with most quarterbacks, with Shough, pressure with the right coverage look will induce an interception. He's not mobile, he doesn't have the strongest arm but if he's able to put together 3-4 completions and move the chains, he'll get into a rhythm that will cause problems.
With that being said, the game plan should be able one thing, and that is attack, attack, attack. The Saints have no reason to believe they can win this game, so putting Shough on the ground early will give the Rams both the physical and psychological edge to defeat the Saints before the scoreboard mimics what fans will witness on the field.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE