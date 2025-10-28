Sean McVay Provides Mixed Bag of News in Rams Injury Updates
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams return to action this week as they're set to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Here's the latest injury news.
Puka Nacua and Rob Havenstein
McVay was asked if Nacua would practice this week and what did the reports from Senior Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott indicate.
"It was good," stated McVay. "We expect him to be ready to go and we expect him to be able to practice. He'll do some stuff. We'll get a little bonus Monday, but it'll be more of a focus on fundamentals and flushes for the guys."
"Hopefully they were able to get away, relax a little bit and now we're chomping at the bit to be better than we were the first half of the season. We do expect him to be back on Wednesday and expect him to play this week unless there are setbacks.”
McVay would say it was the same case with Havenstein.
Darious Williams
Darious Williams suffered a shoulder injury in the second half of the Jaguars game.
"He got banged up with his shoulder," reported McVay. "It was just a weird freak deal that he got towards the latter part of the game when they were throwing it a bunch. It's almost like a strain in his shoulder and in his lat. It’s a very abnormal type of injury, but it is something that you need to be cognizant of and certain movements and things that are asked to do, especially from the corner spot, trigger it. It's a weird feeling. He's done a great job."
"He was rehabbing all week. We're going to continue to try to keep the doors open for him going this week but if he doesn't, then we need to have contingency plans accordingly. I think that group as a whole has played well. I’ve been really pleased with Darious, [Cornerback] Cobie [Durant] and [Cornerback] Emmanuel Forbes. Hopefully he’s able to go. If not, then he'll be ready to roll the following week.”
Ahkello WItherspoon
Witherspoon remains out and is on injured reserve. Witherspoon is expected to return before the end of the season.
“I think that's probably fair," stated Witherspoon. "I think what Reggie Scott would say and what Ahkello would say would be a little bit different, but that's a good thing. Reggie has got a job to under promise and overdeliver, and Ahkello is going to want to be back out there a lot sooner. It is probably similar. He's doing great. It was great to be able to have him and really the rest of our guys for the most part on that trip with us. Ahkello’s out there doing some individual stuff with Aubrey in a controlled setting."
"He's in there with Reggie and his group. He stays involved in the meetings and so we're going to get him back at some point. It's probably still a little bit premature and a handful of weeks away for us to even start talking about that. I know Ahkello is excited for his return and we'll be excited to be able to add him back into the mix. I think that timetable that I gave you is probably a pretty safe one to stay with until I get a little bit more clarity in the next couple weeks for you.”
Tutu Atwell
The Rams placed Tutu Atwell on injured reserve. The announcement came after McVay's presser. There will be an update on Wednesday.
The move opens up a roster spot for newly acquired Roger McCreary.
