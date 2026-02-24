Secondary Prospects for Rams to Consider 2026 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams are going to address their secondary problems. That is a sure thing because the Rams always address what went wrong the season before and look to get better from it. In the Sean McVay and Les Snead ERA, that has been how the Rams went about their business in the offseason. And with the Rams having great and big goals for the 2026 season, they will surely look to upgrade at the positions of need.

The safety position for the Rams is one that struggled last season. It faded away late in the season, and now they will need to get it down and running if this team wants to make a run at the Super Bowl next season.

Apr 23, 2019; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead (left) and coach Sean McVay address the media at a press conference at Cal Lutheran University prior to the 2019 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Safety Needs for the Rams

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula will take young talent and put them in the best position to be successful. That is something he has done over the last few years, and it has worked out well for the Rams. Something else that has worked out well for the Rams has been the picks over the years in the NFL Draft. The Rams are the best drafting team over the last few years, and this year they will get two picks in the first round. That is where they could address the safety position.

"There are three high-end safeties, and the top one might be the draft’s safest player. And it starts with Thorpe Award winner Caleb Downs, who started as a true freshman at Alabama, then transferred and won a national title at Ohio State while becoming America’s most decorated defensive player over his two years in Columbus," said Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. "There seems to be very little doubt about Downs becoming a good pro. The question, moreso, is just how good."

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“I like him; he’s a better version of Brian Branch for me,” Jeremiah said. “I don’t put him in the Derwin James, Kyle Hamilton class. It’s not as freaky as those guys. There aren’t as many splashy plays. But Brian Branch is freaking really, really, really good. This guy, the way I would describe him, is the sum is greater than the parts. And he’s someone who’s just going to make everybody else right around him. And he’s dependable, reliable and tough.”

"He’s just not 6' 3", and probably won’t run a 4.3. Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren might be a little closer to that Nick Emmanwori type, and has a shot, as Jeremiah sees it, to sneak into the first round. Then, there’s Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman, who’s just solid all the way around, likely goes second round somewhere, and probably starts right away in the league."

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

