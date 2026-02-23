One Mid-Round Option For Rams to Consider in 2026 NFL Draft

Next up on the offseason menu for all the teams in the National Football League is the NFL Scouting Combine. The NFL Combine starts this week, and this is where teams are looking to get a better look at all the prospects that are going to be available in the 2026 NFL Draft.

This is where prospects could make their case why teams should be taking them for their roster starting next season. This is one place you could find some sleeper picks as well. It is a time to see the talent.

The Los Angeles Rams take a way different approach than most teams when it comes to the NFL Combine. The Rams will not be in attendance once again for the combine this year. The Rams have not attended the combine since 2020.

That has not been a problem for the Rams as they are one of the best drafting teams, if not the best drafting team, in the NFL over the last few drafts. The Rams do their homework a different way, but it has worked out for them.

The Rams will have two first-round picks in this year's draft, but the Rams have made their staple in the middle to the late rounds of the draft. That is where they find that talent that many teams overlook, and they are looking to do that again. The Rams believe that every pick is important.

Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated gave his list of the players who could be sleepers. For the Rams, he gave them a cornerback, and that is a position that the Rams will need to address this offseason. The combine will allow the Rams to see what is good about this player and if he will be the player that fits the scheme of defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

Los Angeles Rams: Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

Toledo's Andre Fuller was the fastest cornerback during the East-West Shrine Bowl, surpassing 20.50 mph on the GPS. The Los Angeles Rams will probably draft multiple cornerbacks. Fuller has outstanding size at 6-foot, 201 pounds, and he broke up 10 passes this season.

The Rams could decide to address the secondary in the draft. If they want to be better next season that is something they have to fix. Fuller will give them an answer, and the way the Rams have developed talent over the years, this will be another one that will help them win.

