Why Rams Should Consider Trading Kyren Williams This Offseason

The Los Angeles Rams came damn close to securing their second Super Bowl of the Matthew Stafford era. Ultimately, they fell to the eventual champion Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship, 31-27. LA's divisional rival would go on to trounce the New England Patriots in the title bout by 16 points, and the game wasn't even as close as the final score suggested.



Now, LA has to find a way this offseason to close that marginal gap between them and the Seahawks. At first, it seemed like Head Coach Sean McVay and the Rams had Seattle's number, with a significant advantage over quarterback Sam Darnold. The last two matchups showed that Darnold was able to exorcise his demons, though. Now, it's up to LA General Manager Les Snead to regain the edge in personnel over the new NFC West champion.



Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Rams might need to trade Kyren Williams



The good news for the Los Angeles Rams is that they have a path to notably upgrade their roster this offseason. Matthew Stafford has already confirmed that he's returning next year, which cleared the team's biggest obstacle. Now, General Manager Les Snead and the rest of the Rams' brass can use their assets, including a projected $62 million in cap space and two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, to address their other needs.



But LA should explore the trade market, too. It has some expendable pieces on the roster that could be of more value to the team as a trade piece, such as Kyren Williams. He's been an integral part of the Rams' offense for the past three years, but this offseason might mark the ideal time to cut bait with him. He'll turn 26 years old before the 2026 season kickoff, and LA has seen first-hand how quickly running backs age in the NFL.



Blake Corum is averaging 9.3 YPC over the last 3 weeks. No RB has more (min. 20 attempts).



He's breaking out in real time. What a stud. pic.twitter.com/ldADD5ctLE — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) December 16, 2025

In the last three seasons, Williams is third in the league in carries with 895, including the playoffs. Only Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry have toted the rock more. It wouldn't be surprising to see him physically regress soon.

Trading this offseason would allow the Rams to move off him at the peak of his value before he depreciates as an asset.

More importantly, it would be a way for LA to holistically free up more touches for Blake Corum while getting something in return for Williams. This past campaign marked a turning point in Corum's development. The second-year back totaled 746 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the regular season, while averaging more yards per carry than Williams.

Corum's breakaway speed makes him a more lethal weapon in the open field than his predecessor. Giving him more at-bats to try for home runs next season might be the natural next step in LA's offensive evolution.

